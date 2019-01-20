How to convert these to MQL5? IndicatorBuffers, High[], Low[]
it's all lowercase high not High.
Marco vd Heijden:
it's all lowercase high not High.
it's all lowercase high not High.
Yasir Kidil:
same errors
"double P" is a seperate function from the OnCalculate. I take the high and low errors because of that, I think. How can I solve?
Marco is referring to
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[])
it is not High[], Low[], it is high[], low[].
They can only be used in OnCalculate() or passed by reference to a function.
In that case you can try:
iHigh(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,bar_number);
It's the same as mql4.
MQL's OOP notes: Converting MetaTrader 4 indicators to MetaTrader 5
- 2017.10.11
- www.mql5.com
It has been a long time since MetaTrader 5 was released, but MQL products for MetaTrader 4 do still prevail on mql5.com site (both in the codebase, and in the market), and in the Internet in general. This is why it's often a problem that an interesting indicator or expert adviser exists for MetaTrader 4 but is missing for MetaTrader 5. Today...
Marco vd Heijden:
In that case you can try:
It's the same as mql4.
Thanks. I don't take any error or warning even with "#property strict", but there is no display in indicator window. I couldn't solve it.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| test.mq5 | //| test | //| test | //| v1.0 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "test" #property link "test" #property version "1.0" #property strict #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_color1 clrLime #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_level1 1 #property indicator_level2 -1 #property indicator_levelcolor clrDimGray #property indicator_levelstyle STYLE_DOT double Fisher[]; double Trigger[]; double Value[]; extern int period = 10; int drawBegin = 8; int prev_calculated_global = 0; int OnInit() { if(period < 3) period = 3; drawBegin = MathMax(period, drawBegin); SetIndexBuffer(0,Fisher); PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"Fisher"); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, drawBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_LINE_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); SetIndexBuffer(1,Trigger); PlotIndexSetString(1,PLOT_LABEL,"Trigger"); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, drawBegin); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_LINE_STYLE, STYLE_SOLID); SetIndexBuffer(2,Value); IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"FTI ("+IntegerToString(period)+")"); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { prev_calculated_global = prev_calculated; if ( Bars(Symbol(),NULL) <= period ) return (0); int countedBars = prev_calculated; if (countedBars < 0) return (-1); if (countedBars > 0) countedBars--; int s, limit = MathMin(Bars(Symbol(),NULL) - countedBars - 1, Bars(Symbol(),NULL) - drawBegin); for (s = limit; s >= 0; s--) { double price = P(s); double MaxH = price; double MinL = price; for (int i = 0; i < period; i++) { price = P(s + i); if (price > MaxH) MaxH = price; if (price < MinL) MinL = price; } Value[s] = 0.33 * 2.0 * ((P(s) - MinL) / (MaxH - MinL) - 0.5) + 0.67 * Value[s + 1]; if (Value[s] > 0.99) Value[s] = 0.999; if (Value[s] < -0.99) Value[s] = -0.999; Fisher[s] = 0.5 * MathLog((1 + Value[s]) / (1 - Value[s])) + 0.5 * Fisher[s + 1]; Trigger[s] = Fisher[s + 1]; if (s > Bars(Symbol(),NULL) - drawBegin - 2) { Fisher[s] = 0; Trigger[s] = 0; } } prev_calculated_global = rates_total; return(rates_total); } double P(int index) { if (index >= Bars(Symbol(),NULL)) { return ( (iHigh(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,Bars(Symbol(),NULL)-1) + iLow(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,Bars(Symbol(),NULL)-1)) / 2.0 ); } return ( (iHigh(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index) + iLow(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,index)) / 2.0 ); }
thanks but it's very complicated for me :-/
can anybody help me? :-\
I have no idea what it should do but i would say drop the P and code it directly into the robot.
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I need some help. I did convert the most of codes from mql4 to mql5 but there are still some problems.
Errors:
'IndicatorBuffers' - function not defined test.mq5 33 5
'High' - undeclared identifier test.mq5 113 18
'Low' - undeclared identifier test.mq5 113 50
'High' - undeclared identifier test.mq5 115 14
'Low' - undeclared identifier test.mq5 115 28
All codes: