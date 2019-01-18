Is it possible to make over $50,000 or more monthly? - page 2
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Well been reading forum, blogs and such and and have never come across well known top forex traders only stock traders. Could you give me an example of people?
Make your own path...
This kind of question always leads to nowhere...
There are no shortcuts in this business... IF you decide to trade Forex instead of Stocks is BECAUSE your trading focus/psycology/methodology/Etc..., NOT because there are so many succsefull traders in this field...
You are asking the wrong questions...
;)
It's just a question guys. Don't know why everyone is so reserve or giving no answers at all on this.
Since you guys are so whatchamacallit. I decided to google it and found these guys. George Soros, Stanley Drunkenmiller, Andrew Krieger and few other but hey everyone here is so whatchamacallit right.
So since I googled this guys. Do they use MT4 to trade or are they trading differently then the most of us?
It's just a question guys. Don't know why everyone is so reserve or giving no answers at all on this.
Since you guys are so whatchamacallit. I decided to google it and found these guys. George Soros, Stanley Drunkenmiller, Andrew Krieger and few other but hey everyone here is so whatchamacallit right.
So since I googled this guys. Do they use MT4 to trade or are they trading differently then the most of us?
These people deal directly with the big banks, I can't see them using retail brokers.
Yes, they trade differently to us. Looking for profits in the millions if not billions of $.
This may sound alot of money but like what the question says. Is this possible even for an experience trader? Reason I ask this is because as many of you know many brokers come and go and if there is a handful of experience traders the brokers would be out of money and cannot pay new clients. Is this correct?
Or big companies (not to mention it here) Could they pay these experience clients that much money? Your experience opinion is needed.
Thanks
Yes, absolutely there are people making $50,000 per month. And much, much more.
And the biggest determining factor in this question is not how much you make per month, but how much capital you have in your account.
LET ME EXPLAIN:
If you only have $1,000 in your account, then making 5% in a month would represent only $50 in profit.
However, if you have $100,000 in your account, then that SAME 5% would represent $5,000 in profit (in one month).
And if you have $1,000,000 in your account, then that SAME 5% would represent $50,000 in profit (in one month).
You are still using the SAME strategy and still making the SAME 5% per month. But the amount of capital in your
account makes an enormous difference in your level of profit.
This is why the largest, most successful institutions in the world can generate less than 1% per month and they
still attract BILLIONS of dollars of investor capital. Because even with these (seemingly) small returns, they will
still make an enormous amount of profit. Simply because they have so much capital under management.
In the large institutions, we're talking about billions (and sometimes tens of billions) of dollars under management.
And this is why the institutions are all about reducing volatility and mitigating risk (capital preservation).
Because as long as they have a solid trading plan, they KNOW that the profits will take care of themselves.
And their main concern (BY FAR) is making sure that they protect their capital.
Hope this helps.
Possible. I have seen it myself. But you need to have statistical edge in trading and that is near to impossible.
If you are investing, then it is another story. You only look for a few outstanding opportunities to make sure you win but your bet is huge.
I think it all depends on luck. A few big wins make some people look cool, but when they fail, they fail badly. That is because they also use leverage.
Wealth is a temporary feeling of abundance. It is your life and how you live it that is more important. You have yourself to answer to.
Yes, absolutely there are people making $50,000 per month. And much, much more.
And the biggest determining factor in this question is not how much you make per month, but how much capital you have in your account.
LET ME EXPLAIN:
If you only have $1,000 in your account, then making 5% in a month would represent only $50 in profit.
However, if you have $100,000 in your account, then that SAME 5% would represent $5,000 in profit (in one month).
And if you have $1,000,000 in your account, then that SAME 5% would represent $50,000 in profit (in one month).
You are still using the SAME strategy and still making the SAME 5% per month. But the amount of capital in your
account makes an enormous difference in your level of profit.
This is why the largest, most successful institutions in the world can generate less than 1% per month and they
still attract BILLIONS of dollars of investor capital. Because even with these (seemingly) small returns, they will
still make an enormous amount of profit. Simply because they have so much capital under management.
In the large institutions, we're talking about billions (and sometimes tens of billions) of dollars under management.
And this is why the institutions are all about reducing volatility and mitigating risk (capital preservation).
Because as long as they have a solid trading plan, they KNOW that the profits will take care of themselves.
And their main concern (BY FAR) is making sure that they protect their capital.
Hope this helps.
This is the kind of answer that is useful. He does not need to tell who but explain this kind of profit can happen. Thumbs Up!
Possible. I have seen it myself. But you need to have statistical edge in trading and that is near to impossible.
If you are investing, then it is another story. You only look for a few outstanding opportunities to make sure you win but your bet is huge.
I think it all depends on luck. A few big wins make some people look cool, but when they fail, they fail badly. That is because they also use leverage.
Wealth is a temporary feeling of abundance. It is your life and how you live it that is more important. You have yourself to answer to.
I disagree with "luck".
Statistically, you'll get more "luck" following a basic moving average than following your instinct, indicators & their indications are real.
More basic than a moving average is the candlestick analysis : Thomas Bulkowski thru his ThePatternSite.com writes that you can expect some patterns to be followed by a specific price movement with a probability going from 0-100%.
Thus, trading successfully a strategy based on the Three Line Strike pattern for example :
shouldn't be in any way called luck.