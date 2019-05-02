Experts: stochSeller
Author: Antonis Michos
Could you make it for eur usd m5 please and increase lots for each new order either in sell limit or the buy limit ?
i Don't have enough history tick for eur cad.
how to change the amount of lots ?
thanks for this gift !!!
Could you make it for eur usd m5 please and increase lots for each new order either in sell limit or the buy limit ?
i Don't have enough history tick for eur cad.
how to change the amount of lots ?
thanks for this gift !!!
Hi Antonis,
Thanks for sharing. If above prs. are not possible to optimize, which other prs. can you suggest & optimize for?
Much appreciated.
This is the first time I test a robot which gives me the same results as the one in your description. Great job.
Thank you Daniel!Your words are appreciated.
Hi Antonis,
Thanks for sharing. If above prs. are not possible to optimize, which other prs. can you suggest & optimize for?
Much appreciated.
Hello Namtaz,
i will make an update within the day.
after requests i optimized one more pair.
Here is the link:
- www.mql5.com
The EA looks very interesting....how to change the lot size for the grid (from the 2nd order on)?
You can tweak the inputs138 and 145 with the volume percent label.
Thank you for the comment!
pls note that the grid has the same size in all positions.
It is not a martingale grid.
You can tweak the inputs138 and 145 with the volume percent label.
Thank you for the comment!
pls note that the grid has the same size in all positions.
It is not a martingale grid.
thanks for your reply. Yes, but we can change the distance of the grid from order to order. I found out myself how.
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stochSeller:
Expert optimized for EURCAD in 5min chart,using the stochastics for enter a SHORT ONLY positions.
Author: Antonis Michos