Experts: stochSeller

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stochSeller:

Expert optimized for EURCAD in 5min chart,using the stochastics for enter a SHORT ONLY positions.

stochSeller

Author: Antonis Michos

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Automated-Trading:

stochSeller:

Author: Antonis Michos

Could you make it for eur usd m5 please  and  increase lots for each new order  either in sell limit or the buy limit ?

i Don't have enough history tick for eur cad.

how to change the amount of lots ?


thanks for this gift !!!

 
Tanoh Cédrick:

Could you make it for eur usd m5 please  and  increase lots for each new order  either in sell limit or the buy limit ?

i Don't have enough history tick for eur cad.

how to change the amount of lots ?


thanks for this gift !!!

Dear friend,thanks for replying.I apologize but EURUSD is a very popular pair and i intend to present it in the library where you can purchase it or rent it.The same will be for GBPUSD,EURGBP,USDJPY,EURJPY and USDCHF.
 
This is the first time I test a robot which gives me the same results as the one in your description. Great job.
 

Hi Antonis,

Thanks for sharing. If above prs. are not possible to optimize, which other prs. can you suggest & optimize for?

Much appreciated.

 
Daniel Abitbol:
This is the first time I test a robot which gives me the same results as the one in your description. Great job.

Thank you Daniel!Your words are appreciated.

 
NAZMTAZ:

Hi Antonis,

Thanks for sharing. If above prs. are not possible to optimize, which other prs. can you suggest & optimize for?

Much appreciated.

Hello Namtaz,

i will make an update within the day.

 

after requests i optimized one more pair.

Here is the link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/24170

theSELLERGBPAUD
theSELLERGBPAUD
  • www.mql5.com
stochSeller Expert optimized for EURCAD in 5min chart,using the stochastics for enter a SHORT ONLY positions. 2 Days Breakout
 
The EA looks very interesting....how to change the lot size for the grid (from the 2nd order on)?
 
easetup:
The EA looks very interesting....how to change the lot size for the grid (from the 2nd order on)?

You can tweak the inputs138 and 145 with the volume percent label.


Thank you for the comment!

pls note that the grid has the same size in all positions.

It is not a martingale grid.

 
Antonis Michos:

You can tweak the inputs138 and 145 with the volume percent label.


Thank you for the comment!

pls note that the grid has the same size in all positions.

It is not a martingale grid.

thanks for your reply. Yes, but we can change the distance of the grid from order to order. I found out myself how. 

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