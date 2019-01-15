use same .fxt file file for backtests
rename it
Is there a way to use the same files in
mt4/tester/history/EURUSD1440_0.fxt
without mt4 keeps deleting them? i am using a large .fxt file for a 30 year everytick backtest and mt4 deletes it and replaces it with a much smaller file. thanks
Set the file attributes to "Read-Only" and MetaTrader will no longer replace its data!
In fact, if you generated the file with 3rd party applications like TickStory or TickDataSuite, it should be doing that automatically for you, unless you disabled that feature.
Set the file attributes to "Read-Only" and MetaTrader will no longer replace its data!
In fact, if you generated the file with 3rd party applications like TickStory or TickDataSuite, it should be doing that automatically for you, unless you disabled that feature.
thanks. when i do that though it just creates another file and uses that. Like if I make EURUSD1440_0.fxt read only it creates a file called EURUSD1440_1.fxt and ignores EURUSD1440_0.fxt.
No, it is not. You are just not selecting the correct testing model. Please use the "Every Tick" model ("_0.fxt") and not the "Control Points" model ("_1.fxt"), nor should you use the "Open Prices" model ("_2.fxt") either.
No, it is not. You are just not selecting the correct testing model. Please use the "Every Tick" model ("_0.fxt") and not the "Control Points" model ("_1.fxt"), nor should you use the "Open Prices" model ("_2.fxt") either.
yes thank you that works
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Is there a way to use the same files in
mt4/tester/history/EURUSD1440_0.fxt
without mt4 keeps deleting them? i am using a large .fxt file for a 30 year everytick backtest and mt4 deletes it and replaces it with a much smaller file. thanks