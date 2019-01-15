use same .fxt file file for backtests

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Is there a way to use the same  files in 

mt4/tester/history/EURUSD1440_0.fxt

without mt4 keeps deleting them? i am using a large .fxt file for a 30 year everytick backtest and mt4 deletes it and replaces it with a much smaller file. thanks

 
Gamil Sawiris mt4 deletes it and replaces it with a much smaller file.

rename it

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Gamil Sawiris:

Is there a way to use the same  files in 

mt4/tester/history/EURUSD1440_0.fxt

without mt4 keeps deleting them? i am using a large .fxt file for a 30 year everytick backtest and mt4 deletes it and replaces it with a much smaller file. thanks

Set the file attributes to "Read-Only" and MetaTrader will no longer replace its data!

In fact, if you generated the file with 3rd party applications like TickStory or TickDataSuite, it should be doing that automatically for you, unless you disabled that feature.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Set the file attributes to "Read-Only" and MetaTrader will no longer replace its data!

In fact, if you generated the file with 3rd party applications like TickStory or TickDataSuite, it should be doing that automatically for you, unless you disabled that feature.

thanks. when i do that though it just creates another file and uses that. Like if I make EURUSD1440_0.fxt read only it creates a file called EURUSD1440_1.fxt and ignores EURUSD1440_0.fxt.

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Gamil Sawiris:thanks. when i do that though it just creates another file and uses that. Like if I make EURUSD1440_0.fxt read only it creates a file called EURUSD1440_1.fxt and ignores EURUSD1440_0.fxt.

No, it is not. You are just not selecting the correct testing model. Please use the "Every Tick" model ("_0.fxt") and not the "Control Points" model ("_1.fxt"), nor should you use the "Open Prices" model ("_2.fxt") either.


 
Fernando Carreiro:

No, it is not. You are just not selecting the correct testing model. Please use the "Every Tick" model ("_0.fxt") and not the "Control Points" model ("_1.fxt"), nor should you use the "Open Prices" model ("_2.fxt") either.


yes thank you that works

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