Strategy Tester shows zero results on my EA - SOLVED: Add #property tester_everytick_calculate to EA + indicator - page 3

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Fantastic, Alain! Surgical eyes.

But at the same time - as a dev myself, I'm deeply ashamed to not have looked into the release notes. No more Netflix for the rest of the month!

Anyway, it looks like I have to add  #property tester_everytick_calculate to both the EA and the indicator, as well. If I remove it from the indicator, the ST fails again.


Now, the adventure can go on. New motivation, fresh energy! Thanks again & Keep up the good spirit! - A.T

 
I'm having the same problem, I understood the solution but I can't find the Moving Average indicator file and add #property tester_everytick_calculate. This indicator is on the list of trend indicators and works perfectly.
What should I do?
Grateful for any help.
 

I have the same problem. I got my tick data from Tickstory.com

I was testing YELLOW EA MT5



 
Chun Yin Kwong:

I have the same problem. I got my tick data from Tickstory.com

I was testing YELLOW EA MT5



Be sure to use the right currency in your backtest configuration!! For me in Brazil, for example, if not configured BRL as currency, it behaves like yours. usually it starts happening after a MT5 update because Strategy Tester default configuration backs to USD.

 
Flavio Jarabeck:

What I meant with that is, since recent updates of MT5, at least, and for instance, for Brazil, the Currency Box keeps empty, and the Strategy Tester fails... I have to type - in my case BRL - in order to have it run properly... Maybe it is your case... You just have to check in what currency your Broker Signal is from...


;)

Thanks Flavio! Very helpful!
 

I have the same problem,


I have included #property tester_everytick_calculate in my EA and indicator code. Result 0 in optimization but if I double click the backtest starts correctly.


Any idea?

MT5 build 4000

(I tried with IC Markets and FP Markets)




 
Flavio Javier Jarabeck #:
I don't believe it, I type in GBP manually and it started working.  I've been banging my head against this for hours, thanks!!!
 
rafaleo #:

Be sure to use the right currency in your backtest configuration!! For me in Brazil, for example, if not configured BRL as currency, it behaves like yours. usually it starts happening after a MT5 update because Strategy Tester default configuration backs to USD.

Thanks for the tip. I ran into the same issue, and yeah, after an MT5 update it kept resetting the currency to USD. Once I set it to the right one, the backtest worked fine. Good catch.
 
Alex Soares Pons #:
I'm having the same problem, I understood the solution but I can't find the Moving Average indicator file and add #property tester_everytick_calculate. This indicator is on the list of trend indicators and works perfectly.
What should I do?
Grateful for any help.

Go into your Indicators==>Examples==>"Custom Moving Average" indicator source code. For most intents and purposes, it's basically the same as the integrated MA.

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