Strategy Tester shows zero results on my EA - SOLVED: Add #property tester_everytick_calculate to EA + indicator - page 3
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Fantastic, Alain! Surgical eyes.
But at the same time - as a dev myself, I'm deeply ashamed to not have looked into the release notes. No more Netflix for the rest of the month!
Anyway, it looks like I have to add #property tester_everytick_calculate to both the EA and the indicator, as well. If I remove it from the indicator, the ST fails again.
Now, the adventure can go on. New motivation, fresh energy! Thanks again & Keep up the good spirit! - A.T
What should I do?
Grateful for any help.
I have the same problem. I got my tick data from Tickstory.com
I was testing YELLOW EA MT5
I have the same problem. I got my tick data from Tickstory.com
I was testing YELLOW EA MT5
Be sure to use the right currency in your backtest configuration!! For me in Brazil, for example, if not configured BRL as currency, it behaves like yours. usually it starts happening after a MT5 update because Strategy Tester default configuration backs to USD.
What I meant with that is, since recent updates of MT5, at least, and for instance, for Brazil, the Currency Box keeps empty, and the Strategy Tester fails... I have to type - in my case BRL - in order to have it run properly... Maybe it is your case... You just have to check in what currency your Broker Signal is from...
;)
I have the same problem,
I have included #property tester_everytick_calculate in my EA and indicator code. Result 0 in optimization but if I double click the backtest starts correctly.
Any idea?
MT5 build 4000
(I tried with IC Markets and FP Markets)
Be sure to use the right currency in your backtest configuration!! For me in Brazil, for example, if not configured BRL as currency, it behaves like yours. usually it starts happening after a MT5 update because Strategy Tester default configuration backs to USD.
I'm having the same problem, I understood the solution but I can't find the Moving Average indicator file and add #property tester_everytick_calculate. This indicator is on the list of trend indicators and works perfectly.
What should I do?
Grateful for any help.
Go into your Indicators==>Examples==>"Custom Moving Average" indicator source code. For most intents and purposes, it's basically the same as the integrated MA.