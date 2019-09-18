Experts: Macd Power
I installed this MACD Power on my MT4 but it has not picked a single trade throughout the week despite the fact that other EAs I have have being pivking trades. So please what am I doing wrong? I used the deafult settings.
rotimi01:
Hello
You need to perform back test and upload the best result on the chart,
Try different time frames and multiple pairs along with a different magic number.
Dear Aharon. I have done backtesting with several time frames and pairs, but only perform sell, modify and s / l. Do not buy.
Iker Zoe:
Dear Aharon.I have done backtesting with several time frames and pairs, but only perform sell, modify and s / l. Do not buy.
Dear Aharon.I have done backtesting with several time frames and pairs, but only perform sell, modify and s / l. Do not buy.
Hello
There was an error, the EA is fixed and upgraded, download it again and try it on demo.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Macd Power:
"Macd Power" trades with 2 " Macd " indicators has virtual Stop Loss & Take Profit works on 4H & 1D time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
Author: Aharon Tzadik