Experts: Macd Power

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Macd Power:

"Macd Power" trades with 2 " Macd " indicators has virtual Stop Loss & Take Profit works on 4H & 1D time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Macd Power

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

I installed this MACD Power on my MT4 but it has not picked a single trade throughout the week despite the fact that other EAs I have have being pivking trades. So please what am I doing wrong? I used the deafult settings.

 
rotimi01:

Hello

You need to perform back test and upload the best result on the chart,

Try different time frames and multiple pairs along with a different magic number.

 
Dear Aharon. I have done backtesting with several time frames and pairs, but only perform sell, modify and s / l. Do not buy.
 
Iker Zoe:
Dear Aharon.I have done backtesting with several time frames and pairs, but only perform sell, modify and s / l. Do not buy.

Hello

There was an error, the EA is fixed and upgraded, download it again and try it on demo.

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