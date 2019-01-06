how to create trend line based on moving averege indicator
Revazi Tchitanava:You need to look for linear regression in the codebase.
hello, i need help. i want to create expert advisor based on ma trendline cross so please help me. i can program experts in mql4 but i stuck on this part of code. so if anyone can code it please help me.
i read linear regression topic in codebase and also i have wrote ea based on it but i dont understand how it can help me. if you could please help me with code
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hello, i need help. i want to create expert advisor based on ma trendline cross so please help me. i can program experts in mql4 but i stuck on this part of code. so if anyone can code it please help me.