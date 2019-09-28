Experts: Hedg System

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Hedg System:

"Hedg System" EA trades with hedging strategy two trades at any given time: Buy and Sell ,works best on 1D time frames major forex pairs .

Hedg System

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 
Automated-Trading:

Hedg System:

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Im liking this EA, but no Trailing stop on the version ive downloaded, or is there not meant to be? Type error on your inputs description maybe?

Does this EA remove trades from both directions once one direction hits tp? Or does it keep both trades open until each hits tp...or at worst the sl.. in tester no cancel, is this correct?
 
DAtradr:

Hello

There is no trailing stop,

The trades close once they hit tp or sl.

 

hi ,
can the TP ans SL be below 10pips ? and can operate on 1 min chart .?

 
ANGELO911019:

hi ,
can the TP ans SL be below 10pips ? and can operate on 1 min chart .?

Hello

It depends on your broker, usually the broker does not allow stops that are less then 10 pips,

You can try it on 1Min time frame on demo account.

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