Experts: Catching Gaps - page 3

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Good EA.

I got best setting at Backtest : USDCAD, M1 and with  very small equity (only 10$) and big lot (0.1). I got profit 6.28$ for 5 months data and relative small DD and never lose trade. Any better than this ?

 

 

Do you belive this : 1$ and got pofit

 

 

Is anyone else still working on this project?

 
Anyone still working on this?

Mt5 versions?
 
Hi Samir, thanks for this great EA. Any new updates to this?
 
This one seems good in strat tester. Getting nice profit, 78% win and 25.58 profit factor on USDCAD 15M. We will see how it actually trades. Seems to take entries at market day changeovers. Where the biggest gaps are. 
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