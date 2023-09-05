Experts: Catching Gaps - page 3
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Good EA.
I got best setting at Backtest : USDCAD, M1 and with very small equity (only 10$) and big lot (0.1). I got profit 6.28$ for 5 months data and relative small DD and never lose trade. Any better than this ?
Do you belive this : 1$ and got pofit
Is anyone else still working on this project?