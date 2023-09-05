Experts: Catching Gaps - page 2
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Had the same idea myself, but has not gotten to it yet. Have you made modifications since then Samirmta?
Happy Trading,
endi
Hi,
After an order is filled, there is no Stop loss and Profit target. Should I enter it manually?
Thanks
Has anyone had luck getting this to work? If so what time frame were you running it on? Thanks in advance!
Hi
Campo1974, I am a new subscriber. Like to know its performance. Where can I get the latest version ?
Strategy Tester: gaps