Experts: Catching Gaps - page 2

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[Deleted]  
Hi samir, I've tried your gap catching EA, and I must say I'm impressed by the results. I have some comments on the fact that most of the winning trades (and the biggest) are generated by the Week-end period as the transmission stops BUT Can we consider this gap as a real market reaction or only the consequence of the transmission stop that our computer analyse as a gap (I mean that this range of price has been covered by the real market) ? Nevertheless it works... You posted this message in 2007 ; did you upgrade your EA with any security system - you mention that you do not believe in stop loss... I would like to try your EA in real market condition but I would prefer to discuss with you before to optimise this try, and limit the risks. Thank you Lionel Direct mail : lionel.houba@wanadoo.fr
[Deleted]  

Had the same idea myself, but has not gotten to it yet. Have you made modifications since then Samirmta?

Happy Trading,

endi

[Deleted]  
thanks great job it works on GBJPY
 
you done a great work on this ea. thanks for this work. 
 
it is risky by higher volumes
 

Hi,

 

After an order is filled, there is no Stop loss and Profit target. Should I enter it manually? 

 

 

Thanks 

 
Has anyone had luck getting this to work? If so what time frame were you running it on? Thanks in advance!
 
campo1974:
Has anyone had luck getting this to work? If so what time frame were you running it on? Thanks in advance!

Hi

Campo1974, I am a new subscriber. Like to know its performance. Where can I get the latest version ?

 

EURUSD

Strategy Tester: gaps
Strategy Tester Report
gaps
FXDD-MT4 Demo Server (Build 840)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs. United States Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2015.04.20 18:45 - 2015.08.20 23:45 (2015.01.01 - 2015.08.21)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parametersmin_gapsize=1; lotsize_gap=0.8;
Bars in test5898Ticks modelled4337819Modelling quality70.84%
Mismatched charts errors2
Initial deposit2736.00Spread2
Total net profit3273.49Gross profit3273.49Gross loss-0.00
Profit factorExpected payoff251.81
Absolute drawdown1243.02Maximal drawdown2195.59 (43.15%)Relative drawdown48.83% (1424.62)
Total trades13Short positions (won %)4 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)9 (100.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)13 (100.00%)Loss trades (% of total)0 (0.00%)
Largestprofit trade2535.17loss trade-0.00
Averageprofit trade251.81loss trade-0.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)13 (3273.49)consecutive losses (loss in money)0 (-0.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)3273.49 (13)consecutive loss (count of losses)-0.00 (0)
Averageconsecutive wins13consecutive losses0
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12015.04.23 00:00buy10.801.072120.000001.07227
22015.04.23 00:06t/p10.801.072270.000001.0722712.002748.00
32015.04.28 09:30buy20.801.087750.000001.08798
42015.04.28 09:37t/p20.801.087980.000001.0879818.402766.40
52015.05.04 00:00buy30.801.119000.000001.12010
62015.05.04 08:51t/p30.801.120100.000001.1201088.002854.40
72015.05.21 10:30buy40.801.112320.000001.11246
82015.05.21 10:39t/p40.801.112460.000001.1124611.202865.60
92015.05.25 00:01buy50.801.100230.000001.10127
102015.05.26 19:03buy60.801.087480.000001.08875
112015.05.26 19:40t/p60.801.088750.000001.08875101.602967.20
122015.05.28 11:52sell70.801.094550.000001.09341
132015.05.28 11:58t/p70.801.093410.000001.0934191.203058.40
142015.06.02 13:24t/p50.801.101270.000001.1012767.923126.32
152015.06.03 18:15sell80.801.126980.000001.12619
162015.06.03 18:19t/p80.801.126190.000001.1261963.203189.52
172015.06.08 00:00buy90.801.109690.000001.11105
182015.06.08 02:48t/p90.801.111050.000001.11105108.803298.32
192015.07.22 15:00buy100.801.091660.000001.12547
202015.07.27 00:00sell110.801.098090.000001.09798
212015.07.27 00:04t/p110.801.097980.000001.097988.803307.12
222015.07.27 15:45sell120.801.107960.000001.10675
232015.07.27 15:55t/p120.801.106750.000001.1067596.803403.92
242015.08.03 00:00buy130.801.097180.000001.09806
252015.08.03 00:10t/p130.801.098060.000001.0980670.403474.32
262015.08.20 23:59close at stop100.801.124090.000001.125472535.176009.49
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Hi Sameer
Hi all
....
Is this idea (EA) working with daily candles or hour time frame
123
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