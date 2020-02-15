Asking for Zigzag indicators values return weird results
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int Handle=iCustom(Ξ,Ͳ,"Examples\\ZigZag",Depth,Deviation,Backstep);
read about iCustom
https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/icustom
- www.mql5.com
Sorry my parameters for Currency and timeframe
in my example i passed the parameter as _Symbol,_Period
An example of working with the ZigZag indicator: #5
- 2018.12.24
- www.mql5.com
I run through your code, and it seemed to me that the only real difference I make is calling the same functions from Include and EA, not from indicator...
Could it be the problem? Is is better to call an indicator from an indicator?
I am trying to use Zigzag indicator values in numerous applications, say for example support and resistance determination.
This code, which I believe worked in the past for me, is showing now weird results:
And after execution I got the non zero Z values in wrong places, at the wrong values as in the picture below:
Could you help, please?
Did you find answer?
this is my problem too.
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I am trying to use Zigzag indicator values in numerous applications, say for example support and resistance determination.
This code, which I believe worked in the past for me, is showing now weird results:
And after execution I got the non zero Z values in wrong places, at the wrong values as in the picture below:
Could you help, please?