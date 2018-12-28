Downloading purchased indicators on second platform on same computer.
Hey guys,
Is it possible to download purchased indicators on a second metatrader platform being used on the same computer? I know most indicators offer 5 activations, and unless I'm misunderstanding I would think that as long as I'm using the same computer I should be able to download said purchased indicators on a second platform. After logging into my mql5 account on the second platform I went to the "purchased" column in the "market" tab of the "toolbox" window and it's empty. I know I'm successfully logged into my mql5 account since I can see my balance on the top right-hand corner. I've attached screenshots of the toolbox > market > purchased window on both platforms. Thanks in advance.
Yes, you can install them in as many MT4 platforms you want in one computer, with only 1 activation.
Login into your MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community, tab with your MQL5 community credentials and then go to the Market tab, Toolbox window and click: Purchased.
Great. Thanks for your prompt and helpful response.
Does that also mean that the remainder of the activations can be performed on a secondary PC?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hey guys,
Is it possible to download purchased indicators on a second metatrader platform being used on the same computer? I know most indicators offer 5 activations, and unless I'm misunderstanding I would think that as long as I'm using the same computer I should be able to download said purchased indicators on a second platform. After logging into my mql5 account on the second platform I went to the "purchased" column in the "market" tab of the "toolbox" window and it's empty. I know I'm successfully logged into my mql5 account since I can see my balance on the top right-hand corner. I've attached screenshots of the toolbox > market > purchased window on both platforms. Thanks in advance.