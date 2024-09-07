Market tab missing from the toolbox
I am trying to install an MQL5 indicator I purchased on a new computer. The instructions say I must click the "market" tab on the bottom of the MT5 platform toolbox. I am logged into MQL5 and even went to Options under the Tool tab to see if the Market box was checked. I don't know what else to try. Any advice would be appreciated.
- Indicator activation on my other computer
- Indicator Installation Problem - MT4
- Downloading purchased indicators on second platform on same computer.
Nowadays the market tab is bottom right and it opens as a chart window.
Keith Watford #:I tried the market tab to the far right and that one does not give me the option to install. I wanted to make clear that I simply seem to be missing the market tab that is normally included with all the other tabs starting at the lower left.
Nowadays the market tab is bottom right and it opens as a chart window.
Nowadays the market tab is bottom right and it opens as a chart window.
Flavio Jarabeck #:As I said I tried that market tab you have pictured and it only gives options for purchasing new software. In the instructions on MQL5 it shows a market tab with the others to the left that opens a different window that gives you the option of installing software you purchased in the past on a new computer and platform.
;)
;)
Hi ther
omegaelec #:
As I said I tried that market tab you have pictured and it only gives options for purchasing new software. In the instructions on MQL5 it shows a market tab with the others to the left that opens a different window that gives you the option of installing software you purchased in the past on a new computer and platform.
As I said I tried that market tab you have pictured and it only gives options for purchasing new software. In the instructions on MQL5 it shows a market tab with the others to the left that opens a different window that gives you the option of installing software you purchased in the past on a new computer and platform.
Hi there,
you have to search name of your robot using search box located in market tab.
then you can install it on the MT5 platform.
Regards,
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register