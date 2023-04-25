How to protect EA from decompilation?
with more encryption and a setup executable;
there is much to help with dlls and databases.
newer codes are encrypted and supposedly unbreakable.
especially when tied to an MT4 account from market.
And from this announcement (it is working for MT4/ex4 as well because MetaEditor is the same one for MT4 and MT5) -
MQL5: New online service MQL5 Cloud Protector has been added to provide additional protection for MQL5 programs. Protection is similar to the option used in the largest store of trading applications MetaTrader Market, where the EX5 product files submitted by sellers are additionally compiled to native code.
Now, this type of protection is available to all platform users. To protect your files, execute the following command in MetaEditor: Tools—MQL5 Cloud Protector. The only difference of MQL5 Cloud Protector from the mechanism used in the Market, is that the file is not linked to the user's computer. Protected via MQL5 Cloud Protector files can be run on any computers similar to common EX5 files.
Example (I protected one indicator now) -
How do hackers decompile the EA from ex4?
how to protect ex4 from decompilation?
putting a lot of effort into making the code unreadable even to you helps secure leaks.
without layers of encryption there is no fool proof way of keeping it a secret.
..i think compression is better than encryption and can be involved in memory use.
basically the encryption is already becoming harder to crack -usually done manually.
that is the most you could hope for even if you had a priceless code cost 250 to crack.
even when a file is encrypted if the file can be loaded in memory it can be decrypted.
your better off moving to mt5 mql5 to benefit from the extra layers of protection.
And from this announcement (it is working for MT4/ex4 as well because MetaEditor is the same one for MT4 and MT5) -
Example (I protected one indicator now) -
Does this method reduce the efficiency and speed of the expert?
Does this method reduce the efficiency and speed of the expert?
This is same method which is used for the Market (same cloud protection).
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how to protect ex4 from decompilation?