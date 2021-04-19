Time zone in signal trading history
What difference does it make ?
What is time zone in trading history tab in signal of mql site ? GMT or broker server?
|2018.12.21 10:00
|Sell
|0.02
|EURUSD
|1.14436
|1.14535
|1.14339
|2018.12.21 10:02
|1.14339
|1.70
Its broker server's time.
Its broker server's time.
How find broker server's time?
How find broker server's time?
Marketwatch window.
Marketwatch window.
This is my broker time, my question is: How to determine the time of signal provider and convert to GMT?
This is my broker time, my question is: How to determine the time of signal provider and convert to GMT?
Ask him/her.
Why does MT not convert the time to UTC?
Why does MT not convert the time to UTC?
It is related to the brokers.
But when I download the csv file, I would like to evaluate the trades using my database of prices. So for example I match the entry time and the exit time of a trade to the prices and compute the largest drawdown of the trade.
If I dont know the time zone, dont know between what time the trade was executed and thus cannot compute the drawdown.
UTC is just an example. It could be anything but not random depending on a random broker
But when I download the csv file, I would like to evaluate the trades using my database of prices. So for example I match the entry time and the exit time of a trade to the prices and compute the largest drawdown of the trade.
If I dont know the time zone, dont know between what time the trade was executed and thus cannot compute the drawdown.
UTC is just an example. It could be anything but not random depending on a random broker
Timezone is related to the brokers. And the price is related to the brokers. And the chart is related to the broker.
Besides, your database is the broker's related as well.
The brokers want for the traders to use their (brokers') timezone which is the timezone of their servers.
Because this market (forex market and the brokers' market) is not unified.
Thus, -
- the traders are trading account to their broker's time (which is the time on their charts)
- waitching economic calendar news according to GMT + 0 (UTC),
- and living account to the local time.
And it is the standard for traders during the many years (living on the time of location; trading on the time of the chart; economic news checking on GMT+0).
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Database? in excel?
You can do it by yourself (excel programming) - look at this post #276
- 2019.07.12
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What is time zone in trading history tab in signal of mql site ? GMT or broker server?