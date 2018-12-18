Select Deal (by ticket) in MQL5

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Is it possible to select a deal by ticket in MQL5 using CDeal? 

Documentation:

Ticket (Get method)

Gets the deal ticket.

ulong  Ticket() const 

Return Value

Deal ticket.

Ticket (Set method)

Select the position for further work.

void  Ticket(
   ulong  ticket      // ticket
   )

Parameters

ticket

[in]  Deal ticket.


My Attempt:

if(!deal.Ticket(tradeproperties.tkt))

'Ticket' - expression of 'void' type is illegal 


deal.Ticket(tradeproperties.tkt);
Print("Deal price = ",DoubleToString(deal.Price(),_Digits));

Deal price = 0.000


  
#property script_show_inputs

#include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006

input long inDealTicket = 154054; // Your DealTicket

void OnStart()
{
  if (OrderSelect(inDealTicket, SELECT_BY_TICKET))
    OrderPrint();
}

#154054 2018.12.05 17:37:48 buy 0.01 EURUSD 1.13283 0.00000 0.00000 2018.12.05 17:37:50 1.13279 0.00 0.00 -0.04 0
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