Select Deal (by ticket) in MQL5
#property script_show_inputs #include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006 input long inDealTicket = 154054; // Your DealTicket void OnStart() { if (OrderSelect(inDealTicket, SELECT_BY_TICKET)) OrderPrint(); }
#154054 2018.12.05 17:37:48 buy 0.01 EURUSD 1.13283 0.00000 0.00000 2018.12.05 17:37:50 1.13279 0.00 0.00 -0.04 0
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Is it possible to select a deal by ticket in MQL5 using CDeal?
Documentation:
Ticket (Get method)
Gets the deal ticket.
ulong Ticket() const
Return Value
Deal ticket.
Ticket (Set method)
Select the position for further work.
void Ticket(
ulong ticket // ticket
)
Parameters
ticket
[in] Deal ticket.
My Attempt:
if(!deal.Ticket(tradeproperties.tkt))
'Ticket' - expression of 'void' type is illegal
Deal price = 0.000