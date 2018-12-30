Experts: 1MA

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1MA:

"1MA" EA trades with a strategy based on one 20 period moving average and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs

1MA

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 
how long was the backtest period
 
Seghi Hasri:
how long was the backtest period

02/01/2014-14/12/2018.

The real dates for the test appear in the top left.

 
Most of the sell orders were open below iBands Lower when the trend line goes down. Keep it up! I'm  waiting to see your next idea
 
Natanathorn Boonsaen:

Hello.

Thanks for the comment,

Fixed,

It was the wrong file,try it now.

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