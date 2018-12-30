Experts: 1MA
Most of the sell orders were open below iBands Lower when the trend line goes down. Keep it up! I'm waiting to see your next idea
Natanathorn Boonsaen:
Hello.
Thanks for the comment,
Fixed,
It was the wrong file,try it now.
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1MA:
"1MA" EA trades with a strategy based on one 20 period moving average and has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs
Author: Aharon Tzadik