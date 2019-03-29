Missing data from mid october to early december.
I am picking up missing data from mid october to end jan/early december across all forex pairs. This only applies to the 15min timeframe and below. This data gap is being seen on Oanda, FXPRO and Pepperstone.
The same charts on the 30min timeframe and above show all data clearly which is very odd.
Please update immediately.
Justin Orwin
Check your max bars in history and in chart, in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Charts and restart your terminals.
Across all 3 brokers, on different continents at the same time ?
That seems highly unlikely.
Eleni I am a pro tarder.
I have dione that many times.
I have also totally reinstalled the mt4 platform.
I have numerous clients who have the same issue across multiple brokers.
There is a data issue from mt4 which needs to be addressed.
They probably share a Data Feed and hence the problem. I am assuming it is for MT4 (since Oanda does not provide MT5 as far as I know), and I can state that for my broker MT4 is not having any such problem on any of the time-frames.
Which build of MT4 are you using? I asked this because on the build 1160 thread another user report a similar issue.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
googollien, 2018.12.17 12:09
As attachment shown, all currency pairs missing historical data from 2018.1020 to 2018.1212
Even delete all history data files and re-download still missing.
OK so this is clearly a widespread issue.
Feedback please MT4
Then I can confirm that build 1090 is working on my broker (Roboforex) without any issue! I have data on all time-frames without any breaks!
This cannot be confirmed nor denied as there is too little information on the issue.
As I have stated, on my broker there is no such problem. This is most probably a shared Data Feed provider issue and is not a MetaQuotes issue.
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I am picking up missing data from mid october to end jan/early december across all forex pairs. This only applies to the 15min timeframe and below. This data gap is being seen on Oanda, FXPRO and Pepperstone.
The same charts on the 30min timeframe and above show all data clearly which is very odd.
Please update immediately.
Justin Orwin