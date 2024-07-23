MT5 bug? Candles missing/gap. Only last years and last days candles shown

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Hi All,

I have a very strange issue.

My MT5 only shows the candles from last year and from the last day on all timeframes.

Does anybody have an idea what it could be and how to fix it?

Please find the screenshot of the M5 below:


 
benkieHi All, I have a very strange issue. My MT5 only shows the candles from last year and from the last day on all timeframes. Does anybody have an idea what it could be and how to fix it? Please find the screenshot of the M5 below:

Hello!! Try: 1. Update historical data from your broker's server (Ctrl+U or the tool below, for example):

Code Base

CDownLoadHistory class

Aleksey Sergan, 2011.03.03 14:01

The CDownLoadHistory class provides the methods of historical data downloading.


2. Restart your MT5 terminal...

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