Signal not public anymore

New comment
 

Hi there,

for some reason my signal isn't public anymore. It isn't under any other category,  I can only see it in 'All Signals'. I can't find it under Signals, when searching for myself. What happened?

 
Dermas Ghebremeskel:

Hi there,

for some reason my signal isn't public anymore. It isn't under any other category,  I can only see it in 'All Signals'. I can't find it under Signals, when searching for myself. What happened?

Not all signals are public and visible to MQL5 signal database or MT4 signal showcase.

Read the 3 categories of signal visibility in your signal's settings.



[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou:

Not all signals are public and visible to MQL5 signal database or MT4 signal showcase.

Read the 3 categories of signal visibility in your signal's settings.


Hi eleni.. can u explain to me how to make the signals have high rating. 

 
Atep Juyanda:

Hi eleni.. can u explain to me how to make the signals have high rating. 

With good trading and patience.

Low risk, steady profit and low drawdown increase the signal's rating in the long term.
 

My signal has always been visible from the beginning and the quality of the signal has become better, low DD. What's the reason?

It 's been there from Day 2 and now the rating has completely disappeared? I don't see a good reason for this.

 
Dermas Ghebremeskel:

My signal has always been visible from the beginning and the quality of the signal has become better, low DD. What's the reason?

It 's been there from Day 2 and now the rating has completely disappeared? I don't see a good reason for this.

Nobody (from us ordinary MQL5 members) know the MQL5 signal rating and ranking forumla, so I really don't know why this is happened.

[Deleted]  
Dermas Ghebremeskel:

My signal has always been visible from the beginning and the quality of the signal has become better, low DD. What's the reason?

It 's been there from Day 2 and now the rating has completely disappeared? I don't see a good reason for this.

I think .. the reason is because u just created signal since 2weeks.. 
It same with my signals.. i have 3 signals but only 2 signals that can search on public
 
Thanks for the answers. I've seen some signal providers loosing their rating, who have been public before and profitable. And mine was public from Day 2 and now it has disappeared once subs are coming in. Not sure what these tactics are about...
New comment