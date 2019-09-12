Signal not public anymore
Hi there,
for some reason my signal isn't public anymore. It isn't under any other category, I can only see it in 'All Signals'. I can't find it under Signals, when searching for myself. What happened?
Not all signals are public and visible to MQL5 signal database or MT4 signal showcase.
Read the 3 categories of signal visibility in your signal's settings.
Not all signals are public and visible to MQL5 signal database or MT4 signal showcase.
Read the 3 categories of signal visibility in your signal's settings.
Hi eleni.. can u explain to me how to make the signals have high rating.
Hi eleni.. can u explain to me how to make the signals have high rating.
With good trading and patience.Low risk, steady profit and low drawdown increase the signal's rating in the long term.
My signal has always been visible from the beginning and the quality of the signal has become better, low DD. What's the reason?
It 's been there from Day 2 and now the rating has completely disappeared? I don't see a good reason for this.
My signal has always been visible from the beginning and the quality of the signal has become better, low DD. What's the reason?
It 's been there from Day 2 and now the rating has completely disappeared? I don't see a good reason for this.
Nobody (from us ordinary MQL5 members) know the MQL5 signal rating and ranking forumla, so I really don't know why this is happened.
My signal has always been visible from the beginning and the quality of the signal has become better, low DD. What's the reason?
It 's been there from Day 2 and now the rating has completely disappeared? I don't see a good reason for this.
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Hi there,
for some reason my signal isn't public anymore. It isn't under any other category, I can only see it in 'All Signals'. I can't find it under Signals, when searching for myself. What happened?