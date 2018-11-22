How do I resize Navigator Window

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For some reason  unbeknown to me my Navigator Window now appears as a full width window and I can't find how to restore Navigator Full Width Window

to original setting.

Seems so simple but spent ages trying to find help.

Suggestions appreciated 

Thanks

 
Peter Williams:

For some reason  unbeknown to me my Navigator Window now appears as a full width window and I can't find how to restore

to original setting.

Seems so simple but spent ages trying to find help.

Suggestions appreciated 

Thanks

Try to drag and drop from the window title bar.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Try to drag and drop from the window title bar.

Alain - many thanks.  

The Window Title Bar was on the left hand side - rather than the top. 

With that information and your prompting I'm back to normal!

Thanks again - as always appreciate the help from you guys.

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