How do I resize Navigator Window
Alain Verleyen:
Try to drag and drop from the window title bar.
Try to drag and drop from the window title bar.
Alain - many thanks.
The Window Title Bar was on the left hand side - rather than the top.
With that information and your prompting I'm back to normal!
Thanks again - as always appreciate the help from you guys.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
For some reason unbeknown to me my Navigator Window now appears as a full width window and I can't find how to restore
to original setting.
Seems so simple but spent ages trying to find help.
Suggestions appreciated
Thanks