How to code the MA into indicator windows.
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Hello everyone, I'm new coder. I need your help.
In the screen, I just drop MA from Navigator bar to the indicator window then setup the MA ( Period, MA method, Style, width) but it's the normally way. So now I'm trying to find out the code to put Moving Average line to the indicator windows.....but I don't know how to do it.