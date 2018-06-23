How to code the MA into indicator windows.

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Hello everyone, I'm new coder. I need your help.


In the screen, I just drop MA from Navigator bar to the indicator window then setup the MA ( Period, MA method, Style, width) but it's the normally way. So now I'm trying to find out the code to put Moving Average line  to the indicator windows.....but I don't know how to do it.


  
#property indicator_separate_window
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