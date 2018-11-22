Signal is disconnected from monitoring
I have a live account and a Demo account linked for Monitoring , and today i checked and both are displaying this message ( Signal is disconnected from monitoring and unavailable for subscription, please guide me , as i am not that good of a MQL5 user , and had linked my accounts just to have my performance stats with me all the time for my own trading checks.
Is there anyway i can get this service reinstated ? I also have attached the screenshot of the message i am receiving on my web interface.
This usually happens when you have a long time to place any trades and the signals are placed into archive (automatically).
Other reason can be the change of investor password on your side, that made the signal disconnected from MQL5 signal monitoring.
This usually happens when you have a long time to place any trades and the signals are placed into archive (automatically).
Other reason can be the change of investor password on your side, that made the signal disconnected from MQL5 signal monitoring.
Thanks for the reply! Now , as for as the investor password is concerned , i didn't change it , and ill also check with my broker if its been changed , but for the other thing , ( signal being placed into archive) , what do i do about that ? i mean , what i can do to have my signals reinstated ?
Thanks for the reply! Now , as for as the investor password is concerned , i didn't change it , and ill also check with my broker if its been changed , but for the other thing , ( signal being placed into archive) , what do i do about that ? i mean , what i can do to have my signals reinstated ?
Click the edit button on the far right and check for any moderator's comments about placing it into archive.
I think there is an option there to enable it back.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
I have a live account and a Demo account linked for Monitoring , and today i checked and both are displaying this message ( Signal is disconnected from monitoring and unavailable for subscription, please guide me , as i am not that good of a MQL5 user , and had linked my accounts just to have my performance stats with me all the time for my own trading checks.
Is there anyway i can get this service reinstated ? I also have attached the screenshot of the message i am receiving on my web interface.