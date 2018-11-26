Subscription not permitted

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Hi all,


why on the demo account is not possible to subscribe? 


Thanks to help me

 
Vitantonio Lasorella:

Hi all,


why on the demo account is not possible to subscribe? 


Thanks to help me

You can only subscribe with a demo account to a demo account signal and with a real or demo account to a real account signal.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You can only subscribe with a demo account to a demo account signal and with a real or demo account to a real account signal.

thanks so much

 
What I do is I subscribe to the demo signal with a demo account then I copy that trading to a real account.
 
intergold:
What I do is I subscribe to the demo signal with a demo account then I copy that trading to a real account.

Hi,

We should realize that to maintain all services on this website requires a large cost.
I recommend that we use the subscribe facility here.

good luck :)

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