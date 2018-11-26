Subscription not permitted
Vitantonio Lasorella:
Hi all,
why on the demo account is not possible to subscribe?
Thanks to help me
You can only subscribe with a demo account to a demo account signal and with a real or demo account to a real account signal.
Eleni Anna Branou:
You can only subscribe with a demo account to a demo account signal and with a real or demo account to a real account signal.
thanks so much
What I do is I subscribe to the demo signal with a demo account then I copy that trading to a real account.
intergold:
What I do is I subscribe to the demo signal with a demo account then I copy that trading to a real account.
What I do is I subscribe to the demo signal with a demo account then I copy that trading to a real account.
Hi,
We should realize that to maintain all services on this website requires a large cost.
I recommend that we use the subscribe facility here.
good luck :)
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Hi all,
why on the demo account is not possible to subscribe?
Thanks to help me