meta editor doesn´t run

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I:

- turned off anti-virus

- reinstalled mt4

- downloaded mt4 from another broker


no one started mt4 editor


in other way, mt5 editor openned normally(

#
2018.11.19 17:04
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now, i tried execute as manager, nothhing(
 
Register a demo at MetaQuotes-Demo and let it update to latest beta (build 1146 or something).
 
kypa:
Register a demo at MetaQuotes-Demo and let it update to latest beta (build 1146 or something).

some steps forward and this...

why account type is not avaliable?



 

I have no idea.

But I had the same problem. I tried updating another installed terminal and it worked.

If you have multiple installs of MT4 one download of update will update them all.

 
kypa:

I have no idea.

But I had the same problem. I tried updating another installed terminal and it worked.

If you have multiple installs of MT4 one download of update will update them all.

a part of problem was solved, I created a metaquodes demo, I made login; editor was sucessfully opened; tks a lot

I have others terminals installed running tests; I made login on them using same demo account, but editor was not openned os such terminals(

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