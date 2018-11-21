meta editor doesn´t run
Register a demo at MetaQuotes-Demo and let it update to latest beta (build 1146 or something).
kypa:
Register a demo at MetaQuotes-Demo and let it update to latest beta (build 1146 or something).
Register a demo at MetaQuotes-Demo and let it update to latest beta (build 1146 or something).
some steps forward and this...
why account type is not avaliable?
I have no idea.
But I had the same problem. I tried updating another installed terminal and it worked.
If you have multiple installs of MT4 one download of update will update them all.
kypa:
If you have multiple installs of MT4 one download of update will update them all.
I have no idea.
But I had the same problem. I tried updating another installed terminal and it worked.
If you have multiple installs of MT4 one download of update will update them all.
a part of problem was solved, I created a metaquodes demo, I made login; editor was sucessfully opened; tks a lot
I have others terminals installed running tests; I made login on them using same demo account, but editor was not openned os such terminals(
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I:
- turned off anti-virus
- reinstalled mt4
- downloaded mt4 from another broker
no one started mt4 editor
in other way, mt5 editor openned normally(