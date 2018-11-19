Experts: CycleMarketOrder(GRID TRADE CODE)

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CycleMarketOrder(GRID TRADE CODE):

This Expert Advisor is for the grid trade. Market order is repeated in a single direction at fixed intervals.

CycleMarketOrder(GRID TRADE CODE)

Author: Ryutaro Yumoto

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Automated-Trading:

CycleMarketOrder(GRID TRADE CODE):

Author: Ryutaro Yumoto

no order open

 
Ali Sabbaghi:

no order open


Please set the upper limit of the range of the grid trade for maxPrice.


For example, if maxPrice = 115 with USDJPY, grid trade between 105 and 115.

For example, if maxPrice = 1.15 with EURUSD, grid trade between 1.05 and 1.15.


 
excellent coding and break even is this code available in MQ5
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