Experts: 10PIPS

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10PIPS:

10PIPS EA uses two moving averages to find 10 pips,works best om 1 hour time frame major forex pairs.

10PIPS

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 

Hello, 1st of all thank you for making this, very useful for a newbie like me :)

I have a question, do I need to really set 2 real MA or EMA indicator on my chart, for this EA to work properly?

thanks again :)

 
xeraphone:

Hello, 1st of all thank you for making this, very useful for a newbie like me :)

I have a question, do I need to really set 2 real MA or EMA indicator on my chart, for this EA to work properly?

thanks again :)

Hello

No,just upload the EA on the chart.

 
HI,AHARON,DOES IT WORK ON MICRO ACC TOO?
 
moha27844:
HI,AHARON,DOES IT WORK ON MICRO ACC TOO?

Hello

As long as your risk management does not exceed 5% you can work with any account

 

Thank you Aharon.it is now working on GBPUSD i have to see the result.

Another question:for non micro acc,how much the minimum balance should it be?

 
moha27844:

Thank you Aharon.it is now working on GBPUSD i have to see the result.

Another question:for non micro acc,how much the minimum balance should it be?

 You need to check with your broker what size of account can work with the lowest lostize.

 
DEAR Aharon,i didnt mean lot size,i meant the minimum fund which i can open an acc.usually it is 100 usd.
 
moha27844:
DEAR Aharon,i didnt mean lot size,i meant the minimum fund which i can open an acc.usually it is 100 usd.

 You need to check with your broker,Keep in mind that a losing trade can reach   -190$,you shuld work on demo account and see how much you can lose with the  lotsize that you will work with  .

 
moha27844:
HI,AHARON,DOES IT WORK ON MICRO ACC TOO?

Please do not post in capital letters. It is considered shouting and very rude.

 
Dear Keith,there is a misunderstanding.but sorry anyway.
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