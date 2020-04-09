Experts: 10PIPS
Hello, 1st of all thank you for making this, very useful for a newbie like me :)
I have a question, do I need to really set 2 real MA or EMA indicator on my chart, for this EA to work properly?
thanks again :)
Hello, 1st of all thank you for making this, very useful for a newbie like me :)
I have a question, do I need to really set 2 real MA or EMA indicator on my chart, for this EA to work properly?
thanks again :)
Hello
No,just upload the EA on the chart.
HI,AHARON,DOES IT WORK ON MICRO ACC TOO?
Hello
As long as your risk management does not exceed 5% you can work with any account
DEAR Aharon,i didnt mean lot size,i meant the minimum fund which i can open an acc.usually it is 100 usd.
You need to check with your broker,Keep in mind that a losing trade can reach -190$,you shuld work on demo account and see how much you can lose with the lotsize that you will work with .
HI,AHARON,DOES IT WORK ON MICRO ACC TOO?
Please do not post in capital letters. It is considered shouting and very rude.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
10PIPS:
10PIPS EA uses two moving averages to find 10 pips,works best om 1 hour time frame major forex pairs.
Author: Aharon Tzadik