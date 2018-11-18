CENT Signal
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Rashid Umarov , 2018.02.15 14:05
Signals based on cent accounts cannot have a paid subscription.
Cents signals can not have paid subscription.
It means that cents signals are related to demo signals (free signals).
And if you want to subscribe to the signal using real account so you can not do it for free: it should be paid signal.
That is why the subscription was rejected.
Demo account can subscribe to "demo" signals (signals based on demo accounts and cents accounts) and real signals,
and real account can subscribe to to "real" signals only.
Signal based on the real account available only for paid subscription.
Cents signals can not have paid subscription.
It means that cents signals are related to demo signals (free signals).
And if you want to subscribe to the signal using real account so you can not do it for free: it should be paid signal.
That is why the subscription was rejected.
Demo account can subscribe to "demo" signals (signals based on demo accounts and cents accounts) and real signals,
and real account can subscribe to to "real" signals only.
Signal based on the real account available only for paid subscription.
"btw there are so many terms in meta4 but few prof explanations found. it is killing me"
Yes, it's a bit overwhelming when you start out. It can take some digging but chances are very likely that someone has asked the same question before. So, be sure to search the forums. And subscribe to the official MetaQuotes channel on Youtube and check out their videos on Signal Subscribing and VPS. I've also gotten great information from signal providers as well as, of course, moderators.
Amazingly, you asked the exact same question that I wanted to ask. I was looking at a paid signal and in the description tab, the author says if your initial balance is < $300, use a cent account. If more than $300, use a dollar account. And this is a paid signal. So, I'm a bit confused considering what was stated above.
Eventually, everything gets clearer. Having a noobie sub-forum with a ton of stickies would definitely help though.
"btw there are so many terms in meta4 but few prof explanations found. it is killing me"
Yes, it's a bit overwhelming when you start out. It can take some digging but chances are very likely that someone has asked the same question before. So, be sure to search the forums. And subscribe to the official MetaQuotes channel on Youtube and check out their videos on Signal Subscribing and VPS. I've also gotten great information from signal providers as well as, of course, moderators.
Amazingly, you asked the exact same question that I wanted to ask. I was looking at a paid signal and in the description tab, the author says if your initial balance is < $300, use a cent account. If more than $300, use a dollar account. And this is a paid signal. So, I'm a bit confused considering what was stated above.
Eventually, everything gets clearer. Having a noobie sub-forum with a ton of stickies would definitely help though.
You can't join to cent signals using real account, but you can join to a non-cent real signal using any real account type (cent included).
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help!!
what is cent signal in this case?
I cannot follow the signal using a real account.
btw there are so many terms in meta4 but few prof explanations found. it is killing me