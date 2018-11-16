Is this a Feature or a Failor?

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I want to run the same EA on a MQ-Demo account in one terminal and on 4 different charts M10, M15, M30 and H1.

But as soon install this EA on one chart it is removed from the other?

here are my helpless attempts to have them all together running in the terminal - this is what the journal log says:

2018.11.15 23:41:38.541    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:42:01.741    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M10) removed
2018.11.15 23:42:19.665    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) removed
2018.11.15 23:42:25.991    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M15) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:43:07.117    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M15) removed
2018.11.15 23:43:10.722    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M10) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:44:01.287    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M10) removed
2018.11.15 23:44:05.986    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,H4) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:44:57.130    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,H1) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:52:39.686    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,H1) removed
2018.11.15 23:52:39.696    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,H1) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:52:54.834    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,H1) removed
2018.11.15 23:53:04.535    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:54:06.348    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) removed
2018.11.15 23:54:11.706    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M10) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:54:43.957    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M10) removed
2018.11.15 23:54:48.660    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M15) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:55:34.201    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M15) removed
2018.11.15 23:55:37.271    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,H1) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:56:28.135    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,H1) removed
2018.11.15 23:56:36.514    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) loaded successfully
2018.11.16 00:00:04.111    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) removed
2018.11.16 00:00:04.124    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) loaded successfully
2018.11.16 00:00:31.643    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) removed
2018.11.16 00:00:31.653    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) loaded successfully
2018.11.16 00:00:40.836    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) removed
2018.11.16 00:00:40.846    Experts    expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) loaded successfully

I know: one terminal = one account and one chart = one EA but what is this one terminal = one EA ???????

Is there a checkbox that I missed?


But when I do a right mouse click on the top chart (M10) or any of the other (m15, H1) I see that there is an expert running:


Pretty annoying this new feature!!

:(

 

My MT4 has no issue with 4 chart using same EA:


 
Carl Schreiber:

I want to run the same EA on a MQ-Demo account in one terminal and on 4 different charts M10, M15, M30 and H1.

But as soon install this EA on one chart it is removed from the other?

here are my helpless attempts to have them all together running in the terminal - this is what the journal log says:

I know: one terminal = one account and one chart = one EA but what is this one terminal = one EA ???????

Is there a checkbox that I missed?


But when I do a right mouse click on the top chart (M10) or any of the other (m15, H1) I see that there is an expert running:


Pretty annoying this new feature!!

:(

Sorry, is it MT5 or MT4?

 

MT5 also OK :


 
Carl Schreiber:

I want to run the same EA on a MQ-Demo account in one terminal and on 4 different charts M10, M15, M30 and H1.

But as soon install this EA on one chart it is removed from the other?

here are my helpless attempts to have them all together running in the terminal - this is what the journal log says:

I know: one terminal = one account and one chart = one EA but what is this one terminal = one EA ???????

Is there a checkbox that I missed?


But when I do a right mouse click on the top chart (M10) or any of the other (m15, H1) I see that there is an expert running:


Pretty annoying this new feature!!

:(

Please provide a code to reproduce this issue. Or is this happening with any EA ?

Which MT5 build ?

 
Alain Verleyen:

Which MT5 build ?

It is the latest beta-build 1944
 

I guess I have found the reason/problem.

I have been testing heavily and after each single test the terminal opened a new chart window with the EA and its indicators.

Now I was using these chart windows launched by the Tester to start the EA and now as soon as I launch the EA on another 'tester-window' another time the EA is removed from the other 'tester-windwos'.

The confusing part is the the 'tester-windows' look just the same as the others - only the EA is removed.

The window itself is not removed - ok - but then I would expect a hint, why the EA is removed not just "EA removed". How should one know that the 'Tester-windows' are the special ones with a kind of a secret internal communication.

:(

 
Carl Schreiber:

I guess I have found the reason/problem.

I have been testing heavily and after each single test the terminal opened a new chart window with the EA and its indicators.

Now I was using these chart windows launched by the Tester to start the EA and now as soon as I launch the EA on another 'tester-window' another time the EA is removed from the other 'tester-windwos'.

The confusing part is the the 'tester-windows' look just the same as the others - only the EA is removed.

The window itself is not removed - ok - but then I would expect a hint, why the EA is removed not just "EA removed". How should one know that the 'Tester-windows' are the special ones with a kind of a secret internal communication.

:(

No idea how you did that ? I can add an EA on as much charts automatically open by the Strategy Tester, and the EA are working normally. So these 'Tester-windows' seems just normal window.

Disable your automatic open if you don't like or don't need it.

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