Is this a Feature or a Failor?
I want to run the same EA on a MQ-Demo account in one terminal and on 4 different charts M10, M15, M30 and H1.
But as soon install this EA on one chart it is removed from the other?
here are my helpless attempts to have them all together running in the terminal - this is what the journal log says:
I know: one terminal = one account and one chart = one EA but what is this one terminal = one EA ???????
Is there a checkbox that I missed?
But when I do a right mouse click on the top chart (M10) or any of the other (m15, H1) I see that there is an expert running:
Pretty annoying this new feature!!
:(
Sorry, is it MT5 or MT4?
I want to run the same EA on a MQ-Demo account in one terminal and on 4 different charts M10, M15, M30 and H1.
But as soon install this EA on one chart it is removed from the other?
here are my helpless attempts to have them all together running in the terminal - this is what the journal log says:
I know: one terminal = one account and one chart = one EA but what is this one terminal = one EA ???????
Is there a checkbox that I missed?
But when I do a right mouse click on the top chart (M10) or any of the other (m15, H1) I see that there is an expert running:
Pretty annoying this new feature!!
:(
Please provide a code to reproduce this issue. Or is this happening with any EA ?
Which MT5 build ?
Which MT5 build ?
I guess I have found the reason/problem.
I have been testing heavily and after each single test the terminal opened a new chart window with the EA and its indicators.
Now I was using these chart windows launched by the Tester to start the EA and now as soon as I launch the EA on another 'tester-window' another time the EA is removed from the other 'tester-windwos'.
The confusing part is the the 'tester-windows' look just the same as the others - only the EA is removed.
The window itself is not removed - ok - but then I would expect a hint, why the EA is removed not just "EA removed". How should one know that the 'Tester-windows' are the special ones with a kind of a secret internal communication.
:(
I guess I have found the reason/problem.
I have been testing heavily and after each single test the terminal opened a new chart window with the EA and its indicators.
Now I was using these chart windows launched by the Tester to start the EA and now as soon as I launch the EA on another 'tester-window' another time the EA is removed from the other 'tester-windwos'.
The confusing part is the the 'tester-windows' look just the same as the others - only the EA is removed.
The window itself is not removed - ok - but then I would expect a hint, why the EA is removed not just "EA removed". How should one know that the 'Tester-windows' are the special ones with a kind of a secret internal communication.
:(
No idea how you did that ? I can add an EA on as much charts automatically open by the Strategy Tester, and the EA are working normally. So these 'Tester-windows' seems just normal window.
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I want to run the same EA on a MQ-Demo account in one terminal and on 4 different charts M10, M15, M30 and H1.
But as soon install this EA on one chart it is removed from the other?
here are my helpless attempts to have them all together running in the terminal - this is what the journal log says:
2018.11.15 23:42:01.741 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M10) removed
2018.11.15 23:42:19.665 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) removed
2018.11.15 23:42:25.991 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M15) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:43:07.117 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M15) removed
2018.11.15 23:43:10.722 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M10) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:44:01.287 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M10) removed
2018.11.15 23:44:05.986 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,H4) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:44:57.130 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,H1) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:52:39.686 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,H1) removed
2018.11.15 23:52:39.696 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,H1) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:52:54.834 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,H1) removed
2018.11.15 23:53:04.535 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:54:06.348 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) removed
2018.11.15 23:54:11.706 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M10) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:54:43.957 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M10) removed
2018.11.15 23:54:48.660 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M15) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:55:34.201 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M15) removed
2018.11.15 23:55:37.271 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,H1) loaded successfully
2018.11.15 23:56:28.135 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,H1) removed
2018.11.15 23:56:36.514 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) loaded successfully
2018.11.16 00:00:04.111 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) removed
2018.11.16 00:00:04.124 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) loaded successfully
2018.11.16 00:00:31.643 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) removed
2018.11.16 00:00:31.653 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) loaded successfully
2018.11.16 00:00:40.836 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) removed
2018.11.16 00:00:40.846 Experts expert NewEA v001 (EURUSD,M30) loaded successfully
I know: one terminal = one account and one chart = one EA but what is this one terminal = one EA ???????
Is there a checkbox that I missed?
But when I do a right mouse click on the top chart (M10) or any of the other (m15, H1) I see that there is an expert running:
Pretty annoying this new feature!!
:(