Experts: Turtle Trader
25% modeling quality? forget it.
If you're able to do more than 25% on M1 for average broker, show the proof here )))
25% modeling quality? forget it.
If you're able to do more than 25% on M1 for average broker, show the proof here )))
You have made an eror somewhere in lot calculations code when "AutoLots=true", gives zero divide error because of Lots=0 sometimes.
Actually this error pops up when Stoploss and/or TakeProfit is !=0 and testing on JPY crosspairs, e.g. GBPJPY. If SL and TP is set to 0 then tester doesn't trade at all, without any error.
But suddenly it did the same eror when tested EURUSD pair, M1.
You have made an eror somewhere in lot calculations code when "AutoLots=true", gives zero divide error because of Lots=0 sometimes.
Actually this error pops up when Stoploss and/or TakeProfit is !=0 and testing on JPY crosspairs, e.g. GBPJPY. If SL and TP is set to 0 then tester doesn't trade at all, without any error.
But suddenly it did the same eror when tested EURUSD pair, M1.
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Author: Thrinai