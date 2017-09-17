Experts: Turtle Trader

New comment
 

Turtle Trader:

Good For EURUSD. Start by Money $300.

Author: Thrinai

 
25% modeling quality? forget it.
 
25% modeling quality? forget it.
 
xavier40:
25% modeling quality? forget it.

If you're able to do more than 25% on M1 for average broker, show the proof here )))

 
xavier40:
25% modeling quality? forget it.

If you're able to do more than 25% on M1 for average broker, show the proof here )))

 
To the author, please write a short explanation about EA setings, expecially about last time-related entries, also please show your settings to get results as posted on the screenshot, thank you.
 
To the author, please write a short explanation about EA setings, expecially about last time-related entries, also please show your settings to get results as posted on the screenshot, thank you.
[Deleted]  
Why is this named "Turtle Trader" when it has absolutely no resemblance at all to the original Turtle Strategy!
[Deleted]  
Why is this named "Turtle Trader" when it has absolutely no resemblance at all to the original Turtle Strategy!
 

You have made an eror somewhere in lot calculations code when "AutoLots=true", gives zero divide error because of Lots=0 sometimes.

Actually this error pops up when Stoploss and/or TakeProfit is !=0 and testing on JPY crosspairs, e.g. GBPJPY. If SL and TP is set to 0 then tester doesn't trade at all, without any error.

But suddenly it did the same eror when tested EURUSD pair, M1.


 

You have made an eror somewhere in lot calculations code when "AutoLots=true", gives zero divide error because of Lots=0 sometimes.

Actually this error pops up when Stoploss and/or TakeProfit is !=0 and testing on JPY crosspairs, e.g. GBPJPY. If SL and TP is set to 0 then tester doesn't trade at all, without any error.

But suddenly it did the same eror when tested EURUSD pair, M1.


12345678
New comment