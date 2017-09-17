Experts: Turtle Trader - page 2

New comment
 
evillive:

You have made an eror somewhere in lot calculations code when "AutoLots=true", gives zero divide error because of Lots=0 sometimes.

Actually this error pops up when Stoploss and/or TakeProfit is !=0 and testing on JPY crosspairs, e.g. GBPJPY. If SL and TP is set to 0 then tester doesn't trade at all, without any error.

But suddenly it did the same eror when tested EURUSD pair, M1.


Sorry I use " AutoLots=false" on test

Stoploss = $60

/* Time to Not Enter Market*/

FromHourStop1=8

ToHourStop1=10

FromHourStop2=14

ToHourStop2=16

/* Time to Not Enter Market*/


 
evillive:

You have made an eror somewhere in lot calculations code when "AutoLots=true", gives zero divide error because of Lots=0 sometimes.

Actually this error pops up when Stoploss and/or TakeProfit is !=0 and testing on JPY crosspairs, e.g. GBPJPY. If SL and TP is set to 0 then tester doesn't trade at all, without any error.

But suddenly it did the same eror when tested EURUSD pair, M1.


Sorry I use " AutoLots=false" on test

Stoploss = $60

/* Time to Not Enter Market*/

FromHourStop1=8

ToHourStop1=10

FromHourStop2=14

ToHourStop2=16

/* Time to Not Enter Market*/


 
FMIC:
Why is this named "Turtle Trader" when it has absolutely no resemblance at all to the original Turtle Strategy!


I don't know name's Turtle Strategy.

"Turtle Trader" is trade like Turtle.

 
FMIC:
Why is this named "Turtle Trader" when it has absolutely no resemblance at all to the original Turtle Strategy!


I don't know name's Turtle Strategy.

"Turtle Trader" is trade like Turtle.

 
its possible to get 99% of modeling quality using tick data (check the eareview.net site)
 
its possible to get 99% of modeling quality using tick data (check the eareview.net site)
 
hello, it look's good i am trying it . my compliment Bravo
 
hello, it look's good i am trying it . my compliment Bravo
[Deleted]  
How can i change TS? Is it able to set it to 1 pip? And is ist possible to set a 15 sek Timer between the trades? Thx ;-)
[Deleted]  
How can i change TS? Is it able to set it to 1 pip? And is ist possible to set a 15 sek Timer between the trades? Thx ;-)
12345678
New comment