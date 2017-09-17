Experts: Turtle Trader - page 2
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You have made an eror somewhere in lot calculations code when "AutoLots=true", gives zero divide error because of Lots=0 sometimes.
Actually this error pops up when Stoploss and/or TakeProfit is !=0 and testing on JPY crosspairs, e.g. GBPJPY. If SL and TP is set to 0 then tester doesn't trade at all, without any error.
But suddenly it did the same eror when tested EURUSD pair, M1.
Sorry I use " AutoLots=false" on test
Stoploss = $60
/* Time to Not Enter Market*/
FromHourStop1=8
ToHourStop1=10
FromHourStop2=14
ToHourStop2=16
/* Time to Not Enter Market*/
You have made an eror somewhere in lot calculations code when "AutoLots=true", gives zero divide error because of Lots=0 sometimes.
Actually this error pops up when Stoploss and/or TakeProfit is !=0 and testing on JPY crosspairs, e.g. GBPJPY. If SL and TP is set to 0 then tester doesn't trade at all, without any error.
But suddenly it did the same eror when tested EURUSD pair, M1.
Sorry I use " AutoLots=false" on test
Stoploss = $60
/* Time to Not Enter Market*/
FromHourStop1=8
ToHourStop1=10
FromHourStop2=14
ToHourStop2=16
/* Time to Not Enter Market*/
Why is this named "Turtle Trader" when it has absolutely no resemblance at all to the original Turtle Strategy!
I don't know name's Turtle Strategy.
"Turtle Trader" is trade like Turtle.
Why is this named "Turtle Trader" when it has absolutely no resemblance at all to the original Turtle Strategy!
I don't know name's Turtle Strategy.
"Turtle Trader" is trade like Turtle.