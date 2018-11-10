Issues with running a loop in a partial close function in MQL5 EA
if(Cross(1, getBid() > Signal_Value + Long_TP2_pips * myPoint) //Price crosses above fixed value + fixed value && LastLongTradePrice() <= Signal_Value + Long_TP2_pips * myPoint //Last Open Trade Price (Long) <= fixed value + fixed value ) { if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_TRADE_ALLOWED) && MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED)) { if(OpenTradeSize()>(total_size*(partialclose_percent2/100))) { close_volume=total_size*(partialclose_percent2/100); } else {close_volume=OpenTradeSize();} myOrderClose(POSITION_TYPE_BUY, NormalizeLots(close_volume)); } else //not autotrading => only send alert myAlert("order", ""); }
This is how i utilize the code, a sample function. I tested further, and it seems that the order close function actually does its job good, but the resetting(more volume being closed this way ) is actually happening by calling the function more that once, immediately after its fulfilled its called again and again. This is the troublemaker, but i can not find the reason.
void myOrderClose(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double vlm) // { double closed_volume=0;
You set it to zero every time you call the function.
If you want it to remember the value you have to declare it outside of the function, and reset it's value by external means.
double closed_volume=0; void myOrderClose(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, double vlm) // {
You set it to zero every time you call the function.
If you want it to remember the value you have to declare it outside of the function, and reset it's value by external means.
thanks for the suggestion,i already did it, but it seems not working, because the close function is called multiple times from outside.
Try to use a different approach.
You can modify the examples from the documentation.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Closing all symbol positions //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CloseAllSymbol(string symbol) { //--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request MqlTradeRequest request; MqlTradeResult result; int total=PositionsTotal(); // number of open positions //--- iterate over all open positions for(int i=total-1; i>=0; i--) { //--- parameters of the order ulong position_ticket=PositionGetTicket(i); // ticket of the position string position_symbol=PositionGetString(POSITION_SYMBOL); // symbol int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(position_symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS); // number of decimal places ulong magic=PositionGetInteger(POSITION_MAGIC); // MagicNumber of the position double volume=PositionGetDouble(POSITION_VOLUME); // volume of the position ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type=(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE); // type of the position //--- output information about the position if(debug) { PrintFormat("#%I64u %s %s %.2f %s [%I64d]", position_ticket, position_symbol, EnumToString(type), volume, DoubleToString(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_PRICE_OPEN),digits), magic); } //--- if the MagicNumber matches if(magic==EXPERT_MAGIC) { if(symbol==position_symbol) { //--- zeroing the request and result values ZeroMemory(request); ZeroMemory(result); //--- setting the operation parameters request.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // type of trade operation request.position =position_ticket; // ticket of the position request.symbol =position_symbol; // symbol request.volume =volume; // volume of the position request.deviation=5; // allowed deviation from the price request.magic =EXPERT_MAGIC; // MagicNumber of the position //--- set the price and order type depending on the position type if(type==POSITION_TYPE_BUY) { request.price=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_BID); request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL; } else { request.price=SymbolInfoDouble(position_symbol,SYMBOL_ASK); request.type =ORDER_TYPE_BUY; } //--- output information about the closure if(debug){PrintFormat("Close #%I64d %s %s",position_ticket,position_symbol,EnumToString(type));} //--- send the request if(!OrderSend(request,result)) if(debug){PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError());} // if unable to send the request, output the error code //--- information about the operation if(debug){PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);} //--- } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Closing all for a symbol.
You can easily add a parameter for the magic number, or a position type, volume and etc, anything you need really.
And you still have to add:
bool check=OrderCheck(request,checkresult);
To check before sending out the order.
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Hello,
I have a problem with a function for partial order close, with a loop in it. Outside the loop i set a variable closed_volume =0, so the idea is to store the amount of closed lots , so that it may equal the previously set lot size for close - vlm .But what happens is when i run the loop once, the information is stored, but the second one comes the closed_volume is reset to 0. I tried everything, break ,return (not together)but what happens is that it just returns to the top of the function and resets the value. Id really use some help with it ! I printed out everything.
for example see the picture - after one turn in the loop, the second resets !