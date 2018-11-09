why the SYMBOL_POINT value of the eurusd is 16，but not 10？
as the picture：
fight4fc: as the picture：
Because SYMBOL_POINT is a constant from the ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE enumeration, that should be used with the function SymbolInfoDouble():
Besides, the point size it is not supposed to be 10 either and for EUR/USD (and many other currency pairs), it is supposed to be 0.00001 (5 digit brokers).double point_size = SymbolInfoDouble( _Symbol, SYMBOL_POINT ); // Equivalent to "_Point"
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