VPS not found

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Hello,


Why I didn't see my VPS on MT4 ??


 

I have the same situation ... The terminal MT4 does not show connections to the VPS.

Webzilla Frankfurt 5976942

 
Same here. But they are active in Hosting page!!
 

mi vps is gone to!!




!

 

mi vps is fixed!!!   


Regards.

 
Me too!! Urgent!
 

I thought it was just me because I signed up for the trial period today. I checked later and it's gone from my screen, too. I went to choose a virtual server again and it prompts me to register an account at MQL5.community. I've obviously done that if I'm able to leave a comment on this forum. When I try to sign into my existing account, I get an error, "MQL5.community: failed getting balance." So then I try to register a virtual server again and I get this error:

Virtual Hosting Error

I clicked the link and reported to the Service Desk about the error and was told, "Thank you for submitting your request. However, please note that we accept only payment related issues via Service Desk. For any technical questions and suggestions, please use the forum."

I'm new enough that I'm not sure who to ask for help. Does someone from VPS monitor this forum?

 
Same here.  Have logged a ticket with support but no response yet.
 
gusneil:
Same here.  Have logged a ticket with support but no response yet.

Hi, where you submit your ticket? In "Contacts and requests"?

 
Ricardo Pereira:

Hi, where you submit your ticket? In "Contacts and requests"?

Yes
 
same here
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