MQL5 VPS Ping is 240 ms. Very worst service. When i have subscirbed that time ping speed is 4 ms, but now ping speed is 240 ms. Please give me the solution for me or Refund the amount 10$.
Just about the ping
1. As far as I know - some past ping fegures were mistaken.
2. About the ping in general -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.11.03 13:22
Please don't mix up your concepts. 2ms may be for the Ping response time, or in other words, the latency of the network communication.
However, there is much more that the server has to do besides the network response, and it all depends on the type of market, the symbol being used, the volatility of the market or the amount of traffic at the time.
However, your values of 60-100ms seem totally normal when including the time required for order processing.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.11.03 16:05
Order processing below 5ms is usually reserved for high rolling traders doing High Frequency Trading with specialised software and direct connections to liquidity providers.
I doubt you will ever find any MetaTrader broker able to do that speed, especially not with MetaTrader 4. The response times you are getting are actually quite good for MetaTrader 4.
3. If you want to refund so ask on the service desk for refund.
But it is the better to wait for Monday when the market will be open -
- because many comoanies are making maintenance of their servers and equipment during the weekend, and
- the service desk does not work during the weekend.
MQL5 VPS Ping is 240 ms. Very worst service. When i have subscirbed that time ping speed is 4 ms, but now ping speed is 240 ms. Please give me the solution for me or Refund the amount 10$.
VPS ping usually increases over the weekend.
Check your ping again later or tomorrow and if you are not satisfied with it, contact the Service Desk: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
This is the thread to report about possible issue with VPS (admins are replying on that thread):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/286257
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For information
VPS ping usually increases over the weekend.
Check your ping again later or tomorrow and if you are not satisfied with it, contact the Service Desk: https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Did you read this post?
#102
I placed the broker's server (server of your broker, I know it from your image on the first post of the thread), and what I found -
This is the very near to each other (physical location of one VPS server and server of your broker):
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MQL5 VPS Ping is 240 ms. Very worst service. When i have subscirbed that time ping speed is 4 ms, but now ping speed is 240 ms. Please give me the solution for me or Refund the amount 10$.