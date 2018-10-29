MT4 vs TradingView - Stochastic produces different numbers
RayJrr:
Hi, If you enter a Stochastic with inputs 9,3,3 in both tradingview and mt4 you get different results. Does anyone know how I can adjust MT4 to match tradingview ?
Hi, If you enter a Stochastic with inputs 9,3,3 in both tradingview and mt4 you get different results. Does anyone know how I can adjust MT4 to match tradingview ?
Here is the out of the box code for MT4 Stochastic:
Here is the code for the out of the box Stochastic in tradingview:
Tradingview help describes their stoch() function like this:
Pay attention to the inputs... You are using 9,3,3 and the trading-view pinescript is set to 14,3,3. Also, the TV stock is smoothing the K line so you'd want to set the MQL stoch to use STO_LOWHIGH to produce the closest results.
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Hi, If you enter a Stochastic with inputs 9,3,3 in both tradingview and mt4 you get different results. Does anyone know how I can adjust MT4 to match tradingview ?
Here is the out of the box code for MT4 Stochastic:
Here is the code for the out of the box Stochastic in tradingview:
Tradingview help describes their stoch() function like this: