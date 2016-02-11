Indicators: JJN-Nugget
Hi,
Thanks for your work. Entry is ok, what about the exit? Can u please give some tips please? I use Murray math, forex glaz and sdx pivots indicators for trading purposes. I am sure you are aware of the codes.
A few trades were missed out, because it would not agree with the rules of forex glaz. I shall now trade using your indicator!!!
Looking forward to hear from you at the earliest about the stop/ exit/ take profit sir.
Regards,
MCXravi
Hi,
Thanks for your work. Entry is ok, what about the exit? ...
Hi,
I think the stop/ exit/ take profit is one of the hardest questions of the trading. Because there is no sure solution, it's up to you.
There are classical exit strategies (ATR, Murray Math, Fibonacci levels, pivots, MAs, candle patterns, trailing stop etc ...), so it is your choice according to your trading-style.
This indicator is designed for show entry possibilities.
Cheers
Hi ggekko, Is it possible to have alert added to this wonderful indicator? Basically an alert when the caption changes from buy to sell and vice versa..
Here you are. Try out, I haven't tested it yet.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| JJN-Nugget.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2012, JJ Newark | //| http:/jjnewark.atw.hu | //| jjnewark@freemail.hu | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2012, JJ Newark" #property link "http:/jjnewark.atw.hu" //---- indicator settings //#property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_color1 DarkOrange #property indicator_width1 2 //---- indicator parameters extern string __Copyright__ = "http://jjnewark.atw.hu"; extern color BuyColor = YellowGreen; extern color SellColor = OrangeRed; extern color FontColor = Black; extern int DisplayDecimals = 4; extern int PosX = 10; extern int PosY = 20; extern bool SoundAlert = true; //---- indicator buffers double MainVal[]; double ValSum[]; double Vals[8]; double ValSumTemp; int per[]={5,8,13,21,34,55,89,144}; int SoundCounter=0; double MainValPrev=0.0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- drawing settings IndicatorBuffers(2); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_SECTION); SetIndexBuffer(0,MainVal); SetIndexBuffer(1,ValSum); SetIndexLabel(0,"MainVal"); ObjectCreate("NuggetIndName",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0); ObjectSet("NuggetIndName",OBJPROP_CORNER,0); ObjectSet("NuggetIndName",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+12); ObjectSet("NuggetIndName",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,PosY); ObjectSetText("NuggetIndName","JJN-Nugget",8,"Lucida Sans Unicode",FontColor); ObjectCreate("NuggetLine0",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0); ObjectSet("NuggetLine0",OBJPROP_CORNER,0); ObjectSet("NuggetLine0",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+5); ObjectSet("NuggetLine0",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,PosY+8); ObjectSetText("NuggetLine0","------------------",8,"Tahoma",FontColor); ObjectCreate("NuggetLine1",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0); ObjectSet("NuggetLine1",OBJPROP_CORNER,0); ObjectSet("NuggetLine1",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+5); ObjectSet("NuggetLine1",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,PosY+10); ObjectSetText("NuggetLine1","------------------",8,"Tahoma",FontColor); ObjectCreate("NuggetDirection",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0); ObjectSet("NuggetDirection",OBJPROP_CORNER,0); ObjectSet("NuggetDirection",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX); ObjectSet("NuggetDirection",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,PosY+12); ObjectSetText("NuggetDirection","Wait ...",28,"Lucida Sans Unicode",FontColor); ObjectCreate("NuggetLevel",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0); ObjectSet("NuggetLevel",OBJPROP_CORNER,0); ObjectSet("NuggetLevel",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX); ObjectSet("NuggetLevel",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,PosY+50); ObjectSetText("NuggetLevel"," ----- ",9,"Lucida Sans Unicode",FontColor); //---- IndicatorShortName("JJN-Nugget"); //---- initialization done return(0); } int deinit() { //---- ObjectDelete("NuggetLine0"); ObjectDelete("NuggetLine1"); ObjectDelete("NuggetIndName"); ObjectDelete("NuggetDirection"); ObjectDelete("NuggetLevel"); //---- return(0); } int start() { int limit; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); //---- last counted bar will be recounted if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; limit=Bars-counted_bars; //---- for(int i=0; i<limit; i++) { for(int j=0; j<8; j++) { Vals[j]=iMA(NULL,0,per[j],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i); } ValSumTemp=0; for(int k=0; k<8; k++) { ValSumTemp+=Vals[k]; } ValSum[i]=ValSumTemp/8; } MainValPrev=MainVal[0]; for(i=0; i<limit; i++) { if(ValSum[i]>(High[i]+Low[i])/2 && ValSum[i+1]<(High[i+1]+Low[i+1])/2) { MainVal[i]=High[i]; if(SoundAlert && MainValPrev!=MainVal[0]) SoundCounter=3; } else if(ValSum[i]<(High[i]+Low[i])/2 && ValSum[i+1]>(High[i+1]+Low[i+1])/2) { MainVal[i]=Low[i]; if(SoundAlert && MainValPrev!=MainVal[0]) SoundCounter=3; } else MainVal[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } double lastprice=0; int found=0; int w=0; while(found<1) { if(MainVal[w]!=EMPTY_VALUE) { lastprice=MainVal[w]; found++; } w++; } if(ValSum[0]<(High[0]+Low[0])/2) { ObjectSet("NuggetDirection",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+5); ObjectSetText("NuggetDirection","BUY",28,"Lucida Sans Unicode",BuyColor); ObjectSetText("NuggetLevel","above "+DoubleToStr(lastprice,DisplayDecimals),9,"Lucida Sans Unicode",BuyColor); } else if(ValSum[0]>(High[0]+Low[0])/2) { ObjectSet("NuggetDirection",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+2); ObjectSetText("NuggetDirection","SELL",28,"Lucida Sans Unicode",SellColor); ObjectSetText("NuggetLevel","under "+DoubleToStr(lastprice,DisplayDecimals),9,"Lucida Sans Unicode",SellColor); } if(SoundCounter>0) { PlaySound("alert.wav"); SoundCounter--; } //---- done return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Great work
Directory of Trading Website :
thank you for your help
Sorry for my English I am French
cordially
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| JJN-BigTrend.mq4 | //| Copyright © 2012, JJ Newark | //| http:/jjnewark.atw.hu | //| jjnewark@freemail.hu | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2012, JJ Newark" #property link "http:/jjnewark.atw.hu" #property indicator_chart_window double MainVal[]; double ValSum[]; double MainVal1[]; double ValSum1[]; double MainVal2[]; double ValSum2[]; double MainVal3[]; double ValSum3[]; double Vals[8]; double Vals1[8]; double Vals2[8]; double Vals3[8]; double Vals4[8]; double ValSumTemp; double ValSumTemp1; double ValSumTemp2; double ValSumTemp3; double ValSumTemp4; extern int tf=0; int per[]={5,8,13,21,34,55,89,144}; extern color BuyColor = YellowGreen; extern color SellColor = OrangeRed; extern int DisplayDecimals = 4; int limit; //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ // YOU CAN CHANGE THESE PARAMETERS ACCORDING TO YOUR TASTE: //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ int tfnumber = 5; // Number of the timeframes int tframe[] = {1,5,15,60,240}; // Timeframes in minutes double IndVal[][5]; // Be the second array-index equal with tfnumber int NumberOfPairs = 9; // Number of the pairs string Pairs[] = {"EURUSD","GBPUSD","AUDUSD","NZDUSD","USDJPY","GBPJPY","EURJPY","USDCHF","AUDJPY"}; // Requested pairs //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ extern int TrendPeriod = 55; extern int Ma_Price = PRICE_CLOSE; extern color UpColor = Lime; extern color DownColor = Red; extern color FlatColor = Gold; extern color FontColor = Moccasin; extern int PosX = 10; extern int PosY = 250; double val_0,val_1; //********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int init() { //---- IndicatorBuffers(8); SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_SECTION); SetIndexBuffer(0,MainVal); SetIndexBuffer(1,ValSum); SetIndexBuffer(2,MainVal1); SetIndexBuffer(3,ValSum1); SetIndexBuffer(4,MainVal2); SetIndexBuffer(5,ValSum2); SetIndexBuffer(6,MainVal3); SetIndexBuffer(7,ValSum3); for(int w=0;w<NumberOfPairs;w++) { for(int j=0;j<tfnumber;j++) { ObjectCreate("BigTrendInd"+w+j,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0); ObjectSet("BigTrendInd"+w+j,OBJPROP_CORNER,0); ObjectSet("BigTrendInd"+w+j,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,j*25+PosX+80); ObjectSet("BigTrendInd"+w+j,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,w*16+PosY+10); ObjectSetText("BigTrendInd"+w+j,"l",15,"Wingdings",Silver); } } for(w=0;w<NumberOfPairs;w++) { ObjectCreate("BigTrendPairs"+w,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0); ObjectSet("BigTrendPairs"+w,OBJPROP_CORNER,0); ObjectSet("BigTrendPairs"+w,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX); ObjectSet("BigTrendPairs"+w,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,w*16+PosY+12); ObjectSetText("BigTrendPairs"+w,Pairs[w],10,"Arial Black",FontColor); // jjn(Pairs[w]); } /* ObjectCreate("BigTrendLine0",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0); ObjectSet("BigTrendLine0",OBJPROP_CORNER,0); ObjectSet("BigTrendLine0",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+10); ObjectSet("BigTrendLine0",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,NumberOfPairs*16+PosY+6); ObjectSetText("BigTrendLine0"," ----------------------",8,"Tahoma",FontColor); ObjectCreate("BigTrendLine1",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0); ObjectSet("BigTrendLine1",OBJPROP_CORNER,0); ObjectSet("BigTrendLine1",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+10); ObjectSet("BigTrendLine1",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,NumberOfPairs*16+PosY+8); ObjectSetText("BigTrendLine1"," ----------------------",8,"Tahoma",FontColor); ObjectCreate("BigTrendIndName",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0); ObjectSet("BigTrendIndName",OBJPROP_CORNER,0); ObjectSet("BigTrendIndName",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+20); ObjectSet("BigTrendIndName",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,NumberOfPairs*16+PosY+16); ObjectSetText("BigTrendIndName","JJN-BigTrend ("+TrendPeriod+")",8,"Tahoma",FontColor); */ ArrayResize(IndVal,NumberOfPairs); //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int deinit() { //---- for(int w=0;w<NumberOfPairs;w++) { for(int j=0;j<tfnumber;j++) { ObjectDelete("BigTrendInd"+w+j); } } for(w=0;w<NumberOfPairs;w++) { ObjectDelete("BigTrendPairs"+w); } ObjectDelete("BigTrendLine0"); ObjectDelete("BigTrendLine1"); ObjectDelete("BigTrendIndName"); ObjectsDeleteAll(); //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int start() { //int limit; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); //---- last counted bar will be recounted if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; limit=Bars-counted_bars; // Print("limit =",limit); int separat=0; jjn("EURUSD",0); jjn1("GBPJPY",81); jjn2("EURJPY",97); jjn3("NZDUSD",49); for(int z=0;z<NumberOfPairs;z++) { for(int x=0;x<tfnumber;x++) { val_0=iMA(Pairs[z],tframe[x],TrendPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,Ma_Price,0); val_1=iMA(Pairs[z],tframe[x],TrendPeriod,1,MODE_EMA,Ma_Price,0); if (val_0 > val_1 && iLow(Pairs[z],tframe[x],0) > val_0) // UPTREND { IndVal[z][x]=1; } else if (val_0 < val_1 && iHigh(Pairs[z],tframe[x],0) < val_0) // DOWNTREND { IndVal[z][x]=-1; } else IndVal[z][x]=0; // RANGING } } for(int q=0;q<NumberOfPairs;q++) { // jjn(Pairs[q],separat); // separat+=16; for(int y=0;y<tfnumber;y++) { if(IndVal[q][y]==-1) ObjectSetText("BigTrendInd"+q+y,"l",15,"Wingdings",DownColor); if(IndVal[q][y]==0) ObjectSetText("BigTrendInd"+q+y,"l",15,"Wingdings",FlatColor); if(IndVal[q][y]==1) ObjectSetText("BigTrendInd"+q+y,"l",15,"Wingdings",UpColor); } } //---- return(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void jjn(string paire,int x) { int limit; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); //---- last counted bar will be recounted if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; limit=Bars-counted_bars; //---- for(int i=0; i<limit; i++) { for(int j=0; j<8; j++) { Vals[j]=iMA(paire,tf,per[j],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i); } ValSumTemp=0; for(int k=0; k<8; k++) { ValSumTemp+=Vals[k]; } ValSum[i]=ValSumTemp/8; } for(i=0; i<limit; i++) { if(ValSum[i]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum[i+1]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) ) { MainVal[i]=iHigh(paire,tf,i); } else if(ValSum[i]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) ) // else if(ValSum[i]<((iHigh(paire,0,i)+iLow(paire,0,i))/2 && ValSum[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,0,i+1)+iLow(paire,0,i+1))/2) ) { MainVal[i]=iLow(paire,tf,i); } else MainVal[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } double lastprice=0; int found=0; int w=0; while(found<1) { if(MainVal[w]!=EMPTY_VALUE) { lastprice=MainVal[w]; found++; } w++; } //ObjectDelete("paire1a"+x); //ObjectDelete("paire1"+x); if(ValSum[0]<(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2) { ObjectDelete("paire0a"); ObjectDelete("paire0ab"); ObjectDelete("paire0abc"); drawLabel("paire0","HA"+" "+DoubleToStr(lastprice,DisplayDecimals)+ " ",10,"Arial Black",BuyColor,0,220,261+x); drawLabel("paire0b",DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),5),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x); drawLabel("paire0bc"," "+DoubleToStr((iClose(paire,0,0)-lastprice)*10000,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x); } else if(ValSum[0]>(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2) { ObjectDelete("paire0"); ObjectDelete("paire0b"); ObjectDelete("paire0bc"); drawLabel("paire0a" ,"VT"+" "+DoubleToStr(lastprice,DisplayDecimals)+ " ",10,"Arial Black",SellColor,0,220,261+x); drawLabel("paire0ab" ,DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),5),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x); drawLabel("paire0abc" ," "+ DoubleToStr((lastprice-iClose(paire,0,0))*10000,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x); } } void drawLabel(string as_0, string as_8, int ai_16, string as_20, color ai_28, int ai_32, int ai_36, int ai_40) { ObjectCreate(as_0, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0); ObjectSetText(as_0, as_8, ai_16, as_20, ai_28); ObjectSet(as_0, OBJPROP_CORNER, ai_32); ObjectSet(as_0, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, ai_36); ObjectSet(as_0, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, ai_40); } void jjn1(string paire,int x) { int limit; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); //---- last counted bar will be recounted if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; limit=Bars-counted_bars; //---- //******************************************************************************** for(int i=0; i<limit; i++) { for(int j=0; j<8; j++) { Vals1[j]=iMA(paire,tf,per[j],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i); } ValSumTemp1=0; for(int k=0; k<8; k++) { ValSumTemp1+=Vals1[k]; } ValSum1[i]=ValSumTemp1/8; } for(i=0; i<limit; i++) { if(ValSum1[i]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum1[i+1]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) ) { MainVal1[i]=iHigh(paire,0,i); } else if(ValSum1[i]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum1[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) ) // else if(ValSum[i]<((iHigh(paire,0,i)+iLow(paire,0,i))/2 && ValSum[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,0,i+1)+iLow(paire,0,i+1))/2) ) { MainVal1[i]=iLow(paire,tf,i); } else MainVal1[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } double lastprice1=0; int found=0; int w=0; while(found<1) { if(MainVal1[w]!=EMPTY_VALUE) { lastprice1=MainVal1[w]; found++; } w++; } //ObjectDelete("paire1a"+x); //ObjectDelete("paire1"+x); if(ValSum1[0]<(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2) { ObjectDelete("paire1a"); ObjectDelete("paire1ab"); ObjectDelete("paire1abc"); drawLabel("paire1","HA"+" "+DoubleToStr(lastprice1,3)+ " ",10,"Arial Black",BuyColor,0,220,261+x); drawLabel("paire1b",DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),3),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x); drawLabel("paire1bc"," "+DoubleToStr((iClose(paire,0,0)-lastprice1)*100,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x); } else if(ValSum1[0]>(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2) { ObjectDelete("paire1"); ObjectDelete("paire1b"); ObjectDelete("paire1bc"); drawLabel("paire1a" ,"VT"+" "+DoubleToStr(lastprice1,3)+ " ",10,"Arial Black",SellColor,0,220,261+x); drawLabel("paire1ab" ,DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),3),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x); drawLabel("paire1abc" ," "+ DoubleToStr((lastprice1-iClose(paire,0,0))*100,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x); } } void jjn2(string paire,int x) { int limit; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); //---- last counted bar will be recounted if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; limit=Bars-counted_bars; //---- for(int i=0; i<limit; i++) { for(int j=0; j<8; j++) { Vals2[j]=iMA(paire,tf,per[j],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i); } ValSumTemp2=0; for(int k=0; k<8; k++) { ValSumTemp2+=Vals2[k]; } ValSum2[i]=ValSumTemp2/8; } for(i=0; i<limit; i++) { if(ValSum2[i]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum2[i+1]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) ) { MainVal2[i]=iHigh(paire,tf,i); } else if(ValSum2[i]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum2[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) ) // else if(ValSum[i]<((iHigh(paire,0,i)+iLow(paire,0,i))/2 && ValSum[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,0,i+1)+iLow(paire,0,i+1))/2) ) { MainVal2[i]=iLow(paire,tf,i); } else MainVal2[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } double lastprice2=0; int found=0; int w=0; while(found<1) { if(MainVal2[w]!=EMPTY_VALUE) { lastprice2=MainVal2[w]; found++; } w++; } //ObjectDelete("paire1a"+x); //ObjectDelete("paire1"+x); if(ValSum2[0]<(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2) { ObjectDelete("paire2a"); ObjectDelete("paire2ab"); ObjectDelete("paire2abc"); drawLabel("paire2","HA"+" "+DoubleToStr(lastprice2,3)+ " ",10,"Arial Black",BuyColor,0,220,261+x); drawLabel("paire2b",DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),3),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x); drawLabel("paire2bc"," "+DoubleToStr((iClose(paire,0,0)-lastprice2)*100,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x); } else if(ValSum2[0]>(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2) { ObjectDelete("paire2"); ObjectDelete("paire2b"); ObjectDelete("paire2bc"); drawLabel("paire2a" ,"VT"+" "+DoubleToStr(lastprice2,3)+ " ",10,"Arial Black",SellColor,0,220,261+x); drawLabel("paire2ab" ,DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),3),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x); drawLabel("paire2abc" ," "+ DoubleToStr((lastprice2-iClose(paire,0,0))*100,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x); } } void jjn3(string paire,int x) { int limit; int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted(); //---- last counted bar will be recounted if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; limit=Bars-counted_bars; //---- for(int i=0; i<limit; i++) { for(int j=0; j<8; j++) { Vals3[j]=iMA(paire,tf,per[j],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i); } ValSumTemp3=0; for(int k=0; k<8; k++) { ValSumTemp3+=Vals3[k]; } ValSum3[i]=ValSumTemp3/8; } for(i=0; i<limit; i++) { if(ValSum3[i]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum3[i+1]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) ) { MainVal3[i]=iHigh(paire,tf,i); } else if(ValSum3[i]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum3[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) ) // else if(ValSum[i]<((iHigh(paire,0,i)+iLow(paire,0,i))/2 && ValSum[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,0,i+1)+iLow(paire,0,i+1))/2) ) { MainVal3[i]=iLow(paire,tf,i); } else MainVal3[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; } double lastprice3=0; int found=0; int w=0; while(found<1) { if(MainVal3[w]!=EMPTY_VALUE) { lastprice3=MainVal3[w]; found++; } w++; } if(ValSum3[0]<(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2) { ObjectDelete("paire3a"); ObjectDelete("paire3ab"); ObjectDelete("paire3abc"); drawLabel("paire3","HA"+" "+DoubleToStr(lastprice3,DisplayDecimals)+ " ",10,"Arial Black",BuyColor,0,220,261+x); drawLabel("paire3b",DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),5),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x); drawLabel("paire3bc"," "+DoubleToStr((iClose(paire,0,0)-lastprice3)*10000,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x); } else if(ValSum3[0]>(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2) { ObjectDelete("paire3"); ObjectDelete("paire3b"); ObjectDelete("paire3bc"); drawLabel("paire3a" ,"VT"+" "+DoubleToStr(lastprice3,DisplayDecimals)+ " ",10,"Arial Black",SellColor,0,220,261+x); drawLabel("paire3ab" ,DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),5),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x); drawLabel("paire3abc" ," "+ DoubleToStr((lastprice3-iClose(paire,0,0))*10000,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x); } }
Great indicator. However, I attemted to use in one of my robots and found it to be a serious memory hog.
Hi, any advice on speeding the indicator up?
On a H1 chart it sits about an hour behind the start of chart and on H1 it sits about 4 hours back?? Any help on this matter would be great?
Hi, is there a way to remove the pairs and make it user selected?
Ex: I want to attach this to EURUSD so it displays trends only for EURUSD, and similarly if I attach it to GBPUSD, it should show only for GBPUSD
Also, how to modify this so it shows trends on the bigger TF's?
Ex: I attach on H1 chart and i want to see trend for Daily/Weekly
phenix77:
thank you for your help
Sorry for my English I am French
cordially
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JJN-Nugget:
Author: Gordon Gekko