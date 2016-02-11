Indicators: JJN-Nugget

New comment
 

JJN-Nugget:

This indicator gives BUY and SELL signals and entry level.

Author: Gordon Gekko

 

Hi,

Thanks for your work. Entry is ok, what about the exit? Can u please give some tips please? I use Murray math, forex glaz and sdx pivots indicators for trading purposes. I am sure you are aware of the codes.

A few trades were missed out, because it would not agree with the rules of forex glaz. I shall now trade using your indicator!!!

Looking forward to hear from you at the earliest about the stop/ exit/ take profit sir.

Regards,

MCXravi

 
mcxravi:

Hi,

Thanks for your work. Entry is ok, what about the exit? ...

Hi,

I think the stop/ exit/ take profit is one of the hardest questions of the trading. Because there is no sure solution, it's up to you.

There are classical exit strategies (ATR, Murray Math, Fibonacci levels, pivots, MAs, candle patterns, trailing stop etc ...), so it is your choice according to your trading-style.

This indicator is designed for show entry possibilities.

Cheers

[Deleted]  
Hi ggekko, Is it possible to have alert added to this wonderful indicator? Basically an alert when the caption changes from buy to sell and vice versa..
 
endymion:
Hi ggekko, Is it possible to have alert added to this wonderful indicator? Basically an alert when the caption changes from buy to sell and vice versa..

Here you are. Try out, I haven't tested it yet.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   JJN-Nugget.mq4 |
//|                                      Copyright © 2012, JJ Newark |
//|                                            http:/jjnewark.atw.hu |
//|                                             jjnewark@freemail.hu |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2012, JJ Newark"
#property link      "http:/jjnewark.atw.hu"
 
 
//---- indicator settings
//#property  indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_chart_window
#property  indicator_buffers      1
#property  indicator_color1       DarkOrange
#property  indicator_width1       2
 
 
//---- indicator parameters
extern string     __Copyright__               = "http://jjnewark.atw.hu";
extern color      BuyColor                    = YellowGreen;
extern color      SellColor                   = OrangeRed;
extern color      FontColor                   = Black;
extern int        DisplayDecimals             = 4;
extern int        PosX                        = 10;
extern int        PosY                        = 20;
extern bool       SoundAlert                  = true;
 
 
//---- indicator buffers
double     MainVal[];
 
double ValSum[];
 
 
double Vals[8];
double ValSumTemp;
int per[]={5,8,13,21,34,55,89,144};
int SoundCounter=0;
double MainValPrev=0.0;
 
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//---- drawing settings
   IndicatorBuffers(2);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_SECTION);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,MainVal);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ValSum);
      
   SetIndexLabel(0,"MainVal");
   
   ObjectCreate("NuggetIndName",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0);
   ObjectSet("NuggetIndName",OBJPROP_CORNER,0);
   ObjectSet("NuggetIndName",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+12);
   ObjectSet("NuggetIndName",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,PosY);
   ObjectSetText("NuggetIndName","JJN-Nugget",8,"Lucida Sans Unicode",FontColor);
   
   ObjectCreate("NuggetLine0",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0);
   ObjectSet("NuggetLine0",OBJPROP_CORNER,0);
   ObjectSet("NuggetLine0",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+5);
   ObjectSet("NuggetLine0",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,PosY+8);
   ObjectSetText("NuggetLine0","------------------",8,"Tahoma",FontColor);
   
   ObjectCreate("NuggetLine1",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0);
   ObjectSet("NuggetLine1",OBJPROP_CORNER,0);
   ObjectSet("NuggetLine1",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+5);
   ObjectSet("NuggetLine1",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,PosY+10);
   ObjectSetText("NuggetLine1","------------------",8,"Tahoma",FontColor);
    
   ObjectCreate("NuggetDirection",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0);
   ObjectSet("NuggetDirection",OBJPROP_CORNER,0);
   ObjectSet("NuggetDirection",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX);
   ObjectSet("NuggetDirection",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,PosY+12);
   ObjectSetText("NuggetDirection","Wait ...",28,"Lucida Sans Unicode",FontColor);   
   
   ObjectCreate("NuggetLevel",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0);
   ObjectSet("NuggetLevel",OBJPROP_CORNER,0);
   ObjectSet("NuggetLevel",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX);
   ObjectSet("NuggetLevel",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,PosY+50);
   ObjectSetText("NuggetLevel","  -----  ",9,"Lucida Sans Unicode",FontColor);
   
//---- 
   IndicatorShortName("JJN-Nugget");
   
   
//---- initialization done
   return(0);
  }
 
int deinit()
  {
//----
   ObjectDelete("NuggetLine0");
   ObjectDelete("NuggetLine1");
   ObjectDelete("NuggetIndName");
   ObjectDelete("NuggetDirection");
   ObjectDelete("NuggetLevel");
      
//----
   return(0);
  }
 
int start()
  {
   int limit;
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- last counted bar will be recounted
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
   limit=Bars-counted_bars;
//---- 
 
   for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
   {
      for(int j=0; j<8; j++)
      {
      Vals[j]=iMA(NULL,0,per[j],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
      }
   
      ValSumTemp=0;
      for(int k=0; k<8; k++)
      {
      ValSumTemp+=Vals[k];
      }
      ValSum[i]=ValSumTemp/8;
   }
   
   
   MainValPrev=MainVal[0];
   for(i=0; i<limit; i++)
   {
   if(ValSum[i]>(High[i]+Low[i])/2 && ValSum[i+1]<(High[i+1]+Low[i+1])/2) 
      { 
      MainVal[i]=High[i]; 
      if(SoundAlert && MainValPrev!=MainVal[0]) SoundCounter=3;
      }
   else if(ValSum[i]<(High[i]+Low[i])/2 && ValSum[i+1]>(High[i+1]+Low[i+1])/2) 
      {
      MainVal[i]=Low[i];
      if(SoundAlert && MainValPrev!=MainVal[0]) SoundCounter=3;
      }
   else MainVal[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
   }
   
   double lastprice=0;
        
   int found=0;
   int w=0;
      
      while(found<1)
      {
         if(MainVal[w]!=EMPTY_VALUE)
         {
            lastprice=MainVal[w];
            found++;
         }
         w++;
      }
    
    if(ValSum[0]<(High[0]+Low[0])/2)
    { 
    ObjectSet("NuggetDirection",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+5);
    ObjectSetText("NuggetDirection","BUY",28,"Lucida Sans Unicode",BuyColor); 
    ObjectSetText("NuggetLevel","above "+DoubleToStr(lastprice,DisplayDecimals),9,"Lucida Sans Unicode",BuyColor);
    }
    else if(ValSum[0]>(High[0]+Low[0])/2)
    {
    ObjectSet("NuggetDirection",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+2);
    ObjectSetText("NuggetDirection","SELL",28,"Lucida Sans Unicode",SellColor); 
    ObjectSetText("NuggetLevel","under "+DoubleToStr(lastprice,DisplayDecimals),9,"Lucida Sans Unicode",SellColor); 
    }
    
    
     if(SoundCounter>0)
      {
      PlaySound("alert.wav");
      SoundCounter--;
      }
//---- done
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
[Deleted]  
I'll look at it for ya...thanks a bunch
[Deleted]  

Great work

Directory of Trading Website :

http://aide-forex.webou.net/

[Deleted]  
Good morning.
here I have tried to combine the two indicators "JJN-BigTrend +. JJN-Nugget Author: ggekko"
this is my first test so my programming MQL4 program is very inefficient and poorly performing.
I need your help to have the values ​​of all pairs since I started and I know not how.
I am limited to the four pairs because I use the buffers but I know there are other solutions but I do not know.
here is my code.

thank you for your help

Sorry for my English I am French

cordially

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 JJN-BigTrend.mq4 |
//|                                      Copyright © 2012, JJ Newark |
//|                                            http:/jjnewark.atw.hu |
//|                                             jjnewark@freemail.hu |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2012, JJ Newark"
#property link      "http:/jjnewark.atw.hu"
 
 
#property indicator_chart_window
 
 double     MainVal[];
 
double ValSum[];
 
 double     MainVal1[];
 
double ValSum1[]; 
 double     MainVal2[];
 
double ValSum2[];
 double     MainVal3[];
 
double ValSum3[];
double Vals[8];
double Vals1[8];
double Vals2[8];
double Vals3[8];
double Vals4[8];
double ValSumTemp;
double ValSumTemp1;
double ValSumTemp2;
double ValSumTemp3;
double ValSumTemp4;
extern int tf=0;
int per[]={5,8,13,21,34,55,89,144};
 extern color      BuyColor                    = YellowGreen;
extern color      SellColor                   = OrangeRed;
extern int        DisplayDecimals             = 4;
int limit;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
// YOU CAN CHANGE THESE PARAMETERS ACCORDING TO YOUR TASTE:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int     tfnumber      = 5; // Number of the timeframes
int     tframe[]      = {1,5,15,60,240}; // Timeframes in minutes
double  IndVal[][5]; // Be the second array-index equal with tfnumber
int     NumberOfPairs = 9; // Number of the pairs
string  Pairs[]       = {"EURUSD","GBPUSD","AUDUSD","NZDUSD","USDJPY","GBPJPY","EURJPY","USDCHF","AUDJPY"}; // Requested pairs
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
 
 
 
extern int        TrendPeriod                 = 55;
extern int        Ma_Price                    = PRICE_CLOSE;
extern color      UpColor                     = Lime;
extern color      DownColor                   = Red;
extern color      FlatColor                   = Gold;
extern color      FontColor                   = Moccasin;
extern int        PosX                        = 10;
extern int        PosY                        = 250;
 
double val_0,val_1;
 
//********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//---- 
   IndicatorBuffers(8);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_SECTION);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,MainVal);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ValSum);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(2,MainVal1);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ValSum1);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,MainVal2);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,ValSum2);
   
   SetIndexBuffer(6,MainVal3);
   SetIndexBuffer(7,ValSum3);
   
   
   for(int w=0;w<NumberOfPairs;w++)
      {
      for(int j=0;j<tfnumber;j++)
      {
         ObjectCreate("BigTrendInd"+w+j,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0);
         ObjectSet("BigTrendInd"+w+j,OBJPROP_CORNER,0);
         ObjectSet("BigTrendInd"+w+j,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,j*25+PosX+80);
         ObjectSet("BigTrendInd"+w+j,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,w*16+PosY+10);
         ObjectSetText("BigTrendInd"+w+j,"l",15,"Wingdings",Silver);
      } 
      }
   
   for(w=0;w<NumberOfPairs;w++)
      {
         ObjectCreate("BigTrendPairs"+w,OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0);
         ObjectSet("BigTrendPairs"+w,OBJPROP_CORNER,0);
         ObjectSet("BigTrendPairs"+w,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX);
         ObjectSet("BigTrendPairs"+w,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,w*16+PosY+12);
         ObjectSetText("BigTrendPairs"+w,Pairs[w],10,"Arial Black",FontColor);
        // jjn(Pairs[w]);
      }
   /*   
   ObjectCreate("BigTrendLine0",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0);
   ObjectSet("BigTrendLine0",OBJPROP_CORNER,0);
   ObjectSet("BigTrendLine0",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+10);
   ObjectSet("BigTrendLine0",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,NumberOfPairs*16+PosY+6);
   ObjectSetText("BigTrendLine0","   ----------------------",8,"Tahoma",FontColor);
 
   ObjectCreate("BigTrendLine1",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0);
   ObjectSet("BigTrendLine1",OBJPROP_CORNER,0);
   ObjectSet("BigTrendLine1",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+10);
   ObjectSet("BigTrendLine1",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,NumberOfPairs*16+PosY+8);
   ObjectSetText("BigTrendLine1","   ----------------------",8,"Tahoma",FontColor);
   ObjectCreate("BigTrendIndName",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0,0,0);
   ObjectSet("BigTrendIndName",OBJPROP_CORNER,0);
   ObjectSet("BigTrendIndName",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,PosX+20);
   ObjectSet("BigTrendIndName",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,NumberOfPairs*16+PosY+16);
   ObjectSetText("BigTrendIndName","JJN-BigTrend ("+TrendPeriod+")",8,"Tahoma",FontColor);
   
   */
  
   ArrayResize(IndVal,NumberOfPairs);
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//----
   for(int w=0;w<NumberOfPairs;w++)
      {
      for(int j=0;j<tfnumber;j++)
      {
      ObjectDelete("BigTrendInd"+w+j);
      }
      }   
      
   for(w=0;w<NumberOfPairs;w++)
      {
         ObjectDelete("BigTrendPairs"+w);
      }
      
   ObjectDelete("BigTrendLine0");
   ObjectDelete("BigTrendLine1");
   ObjectDelete("BigTrendIndName");
    ObjectsDeleteAll();  
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   //int limit;
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- last counted bar will be recounted
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
   limit=Bars-counted_bars;  
       // Print("limit =",limit); 
 
   int separat=0;
    jjn("EURUSD",0);
    jjn1("GBPJPY",81);
    jjn2("EURJPY",97);
    jjn3("NZDUSD",49);
   for(int z=0;z<NumberOfPairs;z++)
      {               
 
   for(int x=0;x<tfnumber;x++)
      {
      
      val_0=iMA(Pairs[z],tframe[x],TrendPeriod,0,MODE_EMA,Ma_Price,0);
      val_1=iMA(Pairs[z],tframe[x],TrendPeriod,1,MODE_EMA,Ma_Price,0);
      
            
        if (val_0 > val_1 && iLow(Pairs[z],tframe[x],0) > val_0) // UPTREND
        {
        IndVal[z][x]=1;
        }
        else if (val_0 < val_1 && iHigh(Pairs[z],tframe[x],0) < val_0) // DOWNTREND
        {
        IndVal[z][x]=-1;
        }
        else IndVal[z][x]=0; // RANGING
      }
      }
     
   
   for(int q=0;q<NumberOfPairs;q++)
      {
  //  jjn(Pairs[q],separat);
 //   separat+=16;
      for(int y=0;y<tfnumber;y++)
      {
         if(IndVal[q][y]==-1) ObjectSetText("BigTrendInd"+q+y,"l",15,"Wingdings",DownColor);
         if(IndVal[q][y]==0) ObjectSetText("BigTrendInd"+q+y,"l",15,"Wingdings",FlatColor);
         if(IndVal[q][y]==1) ObjectSetText("BigTrendInd"+q+y,"l",15,"Wingdings",UpColor);
      }
      }
     
   
   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void jjn(string paire,int x)
{
 int limit;
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- last counted bar will be recounted
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
   limit=Bars-counted_bars;
//---- 
   for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
   {
      for(int j=0; j<8; j++)
      {
      Vals[j]=iMA(paire,tf,per[j],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
      }
   
      ValSumTemp=0;
      for(int k=0; k<8; k++)
      {
      ValSumTemp+=Vals[k];
      }
      ValSum[i]=ValSumTemp/8;
   }
   
   
   for(i=0; i<limit; i++)
   {
   if(ValSum[i]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum[i+1]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) )
      { 
      MainVal[i]=iHigh(paire,tf,i); 
      }
      else  if(ValSum[i]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) )
 
  // else if(ValSum[i]<((iHigh(paire,0,i)+iLow(paire,0,i))/2 && ValSum[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,0,i+1)+iLow(paire,0,i+1))/2) ) 
      {
      MainVal[i]=iLow(paire,tf,i);
      }
   else MainVal[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
   }
   
   double lastprice=0;
        
   int found=0;
   int w=0;
      
      while(found<1)
      {
         if(MainVal[w]!=EMPTY_VALUE)
         {
            lastprice=MainVal[w];
            found++;
         }
         w++;
      }
    //ObjectDelete("paire1a"+x);
    //ObjectDelete("paire1"+x);
    if(ValSum[0]<(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2)
    { 
  
    ObjectDelete("paire0a");
    ObjectDelete("paire0ab");
    ObjectDelete("paire0abc");
    drawLabel("paire0","HA"+"   "+DoubleToStr(lastprice,DisplayDecimals)+ "   ",10,"Arial Black",BuyColor,0,220,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire0b",DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),5),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire0bc","  "+DoubleToStr((iClose(paire,0,0)-lastprice)*10000,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x);
    }
    else if(ValSum[0]>(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2)
    {
 
    ObjectDelete("paire0");
    ObjectDelete("paire0b");
    ObjectDelete("paire0bc");
    drawLabel("paire0a"  ,"VT"+"   "+DoubleToStr(lastprice,DisplayDecimals)+ "   ",10,"Arial Black",SellColor,0,220,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire0ab"  ,DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),5),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire0abc"  ,"  "+ DoubleToStr((lastprice-iClose(paire,0,0))*10000,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x);
    }
 
}
void drawLabel(string as_0, string as_8, int ai_16, string as_20, color ai_28, int ai_32, int ai_36, int ai_40)
{
    ObjectCreate(as_0, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0);
    ObjectSetText(as_0, as_8, ai_16, as_20, ai_28);
    ObjectSet(as_0, OBJPROP_CORNER, ai_32);
    ObjectSet(as_0, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, ai_36);
    ObjectSet(as_0, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, ai_40);
}
void jjn1(string paire,int x)
{
 int limit;
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- last counted bar will be recounted
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
   limit=Bars-counted_bars;
//---- 
 //********************************************************************************
   for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
   {
      for(int j=0; j<8; j++)
      {
      Vals1[j]=iMA(paire,tf,per[j],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
      }
   
      ValSumTemp1=0;
      for(int k=0; k<8; k++)
      {
      ValSumTemp1+=Vals1[k];
      }
      ValSum1[i]=ValSumTemp1/8;
   }
   
   
   for(i=0; i<limit; i++)
   {
   if(ValSum1[i]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum1[i+1]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) )
      { 
      MainVal1[i]=iHigh(paire,0,i); 
      }
      else  if(ValSum1[i]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum1[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) )
 
  // else if(ValSum[i]<((iHigh(paire,0,i)+iLow(paire,0,i))/2 && ValSum[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,0,i+1)+iLow(paire,0,i+1))/2) ) 
      {
      MainVal1[i]=iLow(paire,tf,i);
      }
   else MainVal1[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
   }
   
   double lastprice1=0;
        
   int found=0;
   int w=0;
      
      while(found<1)
      {
         if(MainVal1[w]!=EMPTY_VALUE)
         {
            lastprice1=MainVal1[w];
            found++;
         }
         w++;
      }
    //ObjectDelete("paire1a"+x);
    //ObjectDelete("paire1"+x);
    if(ValSum1[0]<(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2)
    { 
  
    ObjectDelete("paire1a");
    ObjectDelete("paire1ab");
    ObjectDelete("paire1abc");
    drawLabel("paire1","HA"+"   "+DoubleToStr(lastprice1,3)+ "   ",10,"Arial Black",BuyColor,0,220,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire1b",DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),3),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire1bc","  "+DoubleToStr((iClose(paire,0,0)-lastprice1)*100,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x);
    }
    else if(ValSum1[0]>(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2)
    {
 
    ObjectDelete("paire1");
    ObjectDelete("paire1b");
    ObjectDelete("paire1bc");
    drawLabel("paire1a"  ,"VT"+"   "+DoubleToStr(lastprice1,3)+ "   ",10,"Arial Black",SellColor,0,220,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire1ab"  ,DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),3),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire1abc"  ,"  "+ DoubleToStr((lastprice1-iClose(paire,0,0))*100,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x);
    }
 
}
void jjn2(string paire,int x)
{
 int limit;
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- last counted bar will be recounted
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
   limit=Bars-counted_bars;
//---- 
 
   for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
   {
      for(int j=0; j<8; j++)
      {
      Vals2[j]=iMA(paire,tf,per[j],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
      }
   
      ValSumTemp2=0;
      for(int k=0; k<8; k++)
      {
      ValSumTemp2+=Vals2[k];
      }
      ValSum2[i]=ValSumTemp2/8;
   }
   
   
   for(i=0; i<limit; i++)
   {
   if(ValSum2[i]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum2[i+1]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) )
      { 
      MainVal2[i]=iHigh(paire,tf,i); 
      }
      else  if(ValSum2[i]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum2[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) )
 
  // else if(ValSum[i]<((iHigh(paire,0,i)+iLow(paire,0,i))/2 && ValSum[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,0,i+1)+iLow(paire,0,i+1))/2) ) 
      {
      MainVal2[i]=iLow(paire,tf,i);
      }
   else MainVal2[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
   }
   
   double lastprice2=0;
        
   int found=0;
   int w=0;
      
      while(found<1)
      {
         if(MainVal2[w]!=EMPTY_VALUE)
         {
            lastprice2=MainVal2[w];
            found++;
         }
         w++;
      }
    //ObjectDelete("paire1a"+x);
    //ObjectDelete("paire1"+x);
    if(ValSum2[0]<(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2)
    { 
  
    ObjectDelete("paire2a");
    ObjectDelete("paire2ab");
    ObjectDelete("paire2abc");
    drawLabel("paire2","HA"+"   "+DoubleToStr(lastprice2,3)+ "   ",10,"Arial Black",BuyColor,0,220,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire2b",DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),3),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire2bc","  "+DoubleToStr((iClose(paire,0,0)-lastprice2)*100,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x);
    }
    else if(ValSum2[0]>(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2)
    {
 
    ObjectDelete("paire2");
    ObjectDelete("paire2b");
    ObjectDelete("paire2bc");
    drawLabel("paire2a"  ,"VT"+"   "+DoubleToStr(lastprice2,3)+ "   ",10,"Arial Black",SellColor,0,220,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire2ab"  ,DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),3),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire2abc"  ,"  "+ DoubleToStr((lastprice2-iClose(paire,0,0))*100,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x);
    }
 
}
void jjn3(string paire,int x)
{
 int limit;
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
//---- last counted bar will be recounted
   if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
   limit=Bars-counted_bars;
//---- 
 
   for(int i=0; i<limit; i++)
   {
      for(int j=0; j<8; j++)
      {
      Vals3[j]=iMA(paire,tf,per[j],0,MODE_EMA,PRICE_CLOSE,i);
      }
   
      ValSumTemp3=0;
      for(int k=0; k<8; k++)
      {
      ValSumTemp3+=Vals3[k];
      }
      ValSum3[i]=ValSumTemp3/8;
   }
   
   
   for(i=0; i<limit; i++)
   {
   if(ValSum3[i]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum3[i+1]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) )
      { 
      MainVal3[i]=iHigh(paire,tf,i); 
      }
      else  if(ValSum3[i]<((iHigh(paire,tf,i)+iLow(paire,tf,i))/2) && ValSum3[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,tf,i+1)+iLow(paire,tf,i+1))/2) )
 
  // else if(ValSum[i]<((iHigh(paire,0,i)+iLow(paire,0,i))/2 && ValSum[i+1]>((iHigh(paire,0,i+1)+iLow(paire,0,i+1))/2) ) 
      {
      MainVal3[i]=iLow(paire,tf,i);
      }
   else MainVal3[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
   }
   
   double lastprice3=0;
        
   int found=0;
   int w=0;
      
      while(found<1)
      {
         if(MainVal3[w]!=EMPTY_VALUE)
         {
            lastprice3=MainVal3[w];
            found++;
         }
         w++;
      }
   
    if(ValSum3[0]<(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2)
    { 
  
    ObjectDelete("paire3a");
    ObjectDelete("paire3ab");
    ObjectDelete("paire3abc");
    drawLabel("paire3","HA"+"   "+DoubleToStr(lastprice3,DisplayDecimals)+ "   ",10,"Arial Black",BuyColor,0,220,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire3b",DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),5),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire3bc","  "+DoubleToStr((iClose(paire,0,0)-lastprice3)*10000,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x);
    }
    else if(ValSum3[0]>(iHigh(paire,tf,0)+iLow(paire,tf,0))/2)
    {
 
    ObjectDelete("paire3");
    ObjectDelete("paire3b");
    ObjectDelete("paire3bc");
    drawLabel("paire3a"  ,"VT"+"   "+DoubleToStr(lastprice3,DisplayDecimals)+ "   ",10,"Arial Black",SellColor,0,220,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire3ab"  ,DoubleToStr(iClose(paire,0,0),5),10,"Arial Black",Yellow,0,310,261+x);
    drawLabel("paire3abc"  ,"  "+ DoubleToStr((lastprice3-iClose(paire,0,0))*10000,1),10,"Arial Black",Aqua,0,368,261+x);
    }
 
}







	          




		          
	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          [Deleted]
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
Great indicator. However, I attemted to use in one of my robots and found it to be a serious memory hog. 

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
Hi, any advice on speeding the indicator up?
On a H1 chart it sits about an hour behind the start of chart and on H1 it sits about 4 hours back?? Any help on this matter would be great?

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
Hi, is there a way to remove the pairs and make it user selected?
Ex: I want to attach this to EURUSD so it displays trends only for EURUSD, and similarly if I attach it to GBPUSD, it should show only for GBPUSD
Also, how to modify this so it shows trends on the bigger TF's?
Ex: I attach on H1 chart and i want to see trend for Daily/Weekly
 
phenix77:

Good morning.
here I have tried to combine the two indicators "JJN-BigTrend +. JJN-Nugget Author: ggekko"
this is my first test so my programming MQL4 program is very inefficient and poorly performing.
I need your help to have the values ​​of all pairs since I started and I know not how.
I am limited to the four pairs because I use the buffers but I know there are other solutions but I do not know.
here is my code.
thank you for your help
 
 Sorry for my English I am French
 
cordially
 

	          




		          
	          

		          

	          

          

        




  


  

    

      

        
      

        
12      
        
    

    

          
            New comment