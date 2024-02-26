Indicators: Session Open H-Line
Hi thanks for your indicator, i was wondering if 1 more thing could be added?
I need another horizontal line above & below the daily open, and the price can be specified in pips.
For e.g daily open on IBEX35 is 9609, i want a horizontal line above at 175 and below at 175 pips, i input 175 in the edit box and it draws the lines above & below like in this picture???
thanks in advance for your help.
marvelles@gmail.com
Why
keep re-setting a Scrip, Indicator or EA default parameter from, say,
34 to 50 ? Permanently change the default setting to 50 or make a copy
with default 50 !
The above indi was written and modified on the basis of forex I assume.
I trade DAX for which the broker has a market from 07.00 UK time until 21.00 UK time. When I enter for the NY open (14.30 UK time - 16.30 broker time) the line extends way past the closing time and into the next day, whereas I need all lines to close at 21.00 UK time (23.00 broker time). Is it possible to gt a fix for this please? Thank you.
Is there any way to add a time input to where we want the horizontal line to extend into the future?
And is there a way to make the horizontal line appear from start hour till extended hour as soon as open of the candle at start hour is known?
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Session Open H-Line:
Author: file45