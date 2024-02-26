Indicators: Session Open H-Line

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Session Open H-Line:

Draws a Horizontal Line at Session Open: On the hour (09:00, 15:00 etc) or any minute past the hour (9:30, 18:47 etc).

Author: file45

[Deleted]  
Nice, thanks.
 

Hi thanks for your indicator, i was wondering if 1 more thing could be added?

I need another horizontal line above & below the daily open, and the price can be specified in pips.

For e.g daily open on IBEX35 is 9609, i want a horizontal line above at 175 and below at 175 pips, i input 175 in the edit box and it draws the lines above & below like in this picture???

thanks in advance for your help.

marvelles@gmail.com

 

Why keep re-setting a Scrip, Indicator or EA default parameter from, say, 34 to 50 ? Permanently change the default setting to 50 or make a copy with default 50 !

See HERE for instruction. It's dead easy ! - author: file45
 

The above indi was written and modified on the basis of forex I assume.


I trade DAX for which the broker has a market from 07.00 UK time until 21.00 UK time. When I enter for the NY open (14.30 UK time - 16.30 broker time) the line extends way past the closing time and into the next day, whereas I need all lines to close at 21.00 UK time (23.00 broker time). Is it possible to gt a fix for this please? Thank you.

 

Is there any way to add a time input to where we want the horizontal line to extend into the future?

And is there a way to make the horizontal line appear from start hour till extended hour as soon as open of the candle at start hour is known?

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