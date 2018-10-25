Take value from indicator to strategy
Question is how to take value from custom indicator to strategy ?
I build indicator with some signals and put it in with iCustom(.....); It works fine but :/
Is some solution how to export that bool vriables to strategy ?
In general, you send buffers (arrays) from an indicator to an EA (strategy).
In your case, it would probably be simpler and more logical to calculate these three boolean values within the EA itself from the MA_Value[] buffer — which you can easily send to the EA via iCustom().
Ok I try to create array and put varibles in like this :
//////////////////////////////////////////// global int SetCross = 0; int SetBuy = 0; int SetSell = 0; // double SetArray []; //////////////////////////////////////////// OnInit int OnInit() { SetIndexBuffer(0,MA_Value,INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_COLOR_INDEXES,3); SetIndexBuffer(1,colorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(2,SetArray,INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); <------------------------------------------------- IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"Majster ("+string(Length)+")"); return(0); } //////////////////////////////////////////// Calculate int OnCalculate (const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double& price[] ) { for (int i=(int)MathMax(prev_calculated-1,0); i<rates_total; i++) { SetArray[0] = SetCross; <------------------------------------------------------- SetArray[1] = SetBuy; <------------------------------------------------------- SetArray[2] = SetSell; <------------------------------------------------------- MA_Value[i] = iMajster(price[i],Length,i,0); if (i>0) { ................................ bla bla bla
but now how to take that values in strategy
////////////////////////////////// global double MA_Custom_Array []; double MA_Custom_Signals []; <----- double MA_Custom() { int MA_Custom_Define = iCustom (_Symbol, _Period, "Majster"); ArraySetAsSeries (MA_Custom_Array, true); CopyBuffer (MA_Custom_Define,0,0,1,MA_Custom_Array); CopyBuffer (MA_Custom_Define,2,0,0,MA_Custom_Signals); <-------- double MA_Custom_Value = MA_Custom_Array[0]; return MA_Custom_Value; } /////////////////////////////// init void OnInit () { MA_Custom(); }
If I use in strategy another CopyBuffer how to define wich one I need and how to put it into global variables ... my mind is on fire
I dont understand what I do wrong.
In comment from indicator is OK. Signal changes from 1.0 means (Sell) or 0.0 (Buy)
But comment from strategy is NOT OK.
Indicator code :
////////////////////////////////////////// global double setarray []; // define array int setvar = 0; // define signal value ////////////////////////////////////////// oninit SetIndexBuffer(4,setarray); // set array to buffer ////////////////////////////////////////// oncalculate ArraySetAsSeries (setarray, true); setarray[0] = setvar; // write signal number to array ( 0 or 1 ) Comment ("value = ",setarray[0]);
Expert code :
////////////////////////// global double Majster_Signal_Array []; ////////////////////////// on tick Comment ("value = ",Majster_Signal_Array[0]); ////////////////////////// indicator double Majster() { double Majster_Value_Array []; int Majster_Definition = iCustom (_Symbol, _Period, "Majster"); ArraySetAsSeries (Majster_Value_Array, true); ArraySetAsSeries (Majster_Signal_Array, true); CopyBuffer (Majster_Definition, 0, 0, 1,Majster_Value_Array); CopyBuffer (Majster_Definition, 4, 0, 1, Majster_Signal_Array); // return double Majster_Return = Majster_Value_Array[0]; return Majster_Return; }
Please help
I dont understand what I do wrong.
In comment from indicator is OK. Signal changes from 1.0 means (Sell) or 0.0 (Buy)
But comment from strategy is NOT OK.
Indicator code :
Expert code :
Please help
////////////////////////// on tick Comment ("value = ", Majster()); ////////////////////////// indicator double Majster() { double Majster_Value_Array[]; int Majster_Definition = iCustom (_Symbol, _Period, "Majster"); ArraySetAsSeries (Majster_Value_Array, true); CopyBuffer (Majster_Definition, 0, 0, 1,Majster_Value_Array); // check for errors here... return Majster_Value_Array[0]; }
I dont understand what I do wrong.
In comment from indicator is OK. Signal changes from 1.0 means (Sell) or 0.0 (Buy)
But comment from strategy is NOT OK.
Indicator code :
Expert code :
Please help
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Hallo experts,
Question is how to take value from custom indicator to strategy ?
I build indicator with some signals and put it in with iCustom(.....); It works fine but :/
Is some solution how to export that bool vriables to strategy ?
here is part from indicator :