Experts: 1 MINUTE SCALPER - page 4
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Hi. Thanks for the EA.
Can u add an option like 'Maximum Number of Trade' to the EA?
There is all ways one trade why do you want maximum ?
Very nice!
I ticked the boxes for all the parameters and did one pass optimization with Genetic algorithm on. In a few minutes I got this nice clean ramp ...
Thanks very much for sharing!
I sent you two times explanations with video how to perform back test,
You did not perform back test , you only run the standard running with old or default parameters,
The EA was fine in its previous version too,
If you are not willing to strain and learn how to perform back tests after i sent you two times explanations with video I can not help you,
The robot works fine.
It's all up to you to learn or to persist and press the same button over and over again!
***Also:
*Make sure that you are not working with ECN brokers,
*The back test shuld be with"open prices only"
*Set minimum and maximum values as you see on the page,
*Make sure you have enough historical data,
*Set to minimal spread or 10,20...(Perhaps the spread had stopped at a high spread value and you use the "current" option)
*Try to work with GBPUSD .
*Try to shorten the period of time that you perform the test, for example a month back instead of 5 years.
*Make sure you have enough money in the account,
*Make sure that you work with 0.01 lot.
Hello Ahron;
You have many job done here. Thank you. I am learning develop my EAs. I want ask you why you recommend no ECN broker? The trend in 2020 is that ECN are great market places...
This is what you write: *Make sure that you are not working with ECN brokers,
FX is very difficult market and very manipulated. Who do this? And what is the reason of manipulating the market? Is free to manipulate the price of any pair in FX?
Regards.
Hello
The ECN broker needs a different code, this is the reason the EAs dont work with ECN,
The forex market is affected by everything - politics, security and political situation, economic situation, macro data and most of all interest rates prevailing everywhere in the world. Many thousands of parameters, even more, are affecting this ever-growing trade for both investors and traders.
Fast and slow moving averages.
@Aharon Tzadik You know what would be really great,
1.if you would change "TP_In_Money" to "TP_In_Percent" All the time when balance go up or down need to change by self, but with percent, will be automatically.
2. Allowence to trade just one side, or both sides. Because many brokers not allow Hedging.
3. also recomend to add Money managment, i add for self in your EA, here is code if you need
I Hope i help make it better.