Experts: 1 MINUTE SCALPER - page 3
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Hi Guys, I'm actually testing it (with today release).
Can't wait to do more tests. It looks just amazing.
Nice collaboration here, it's nice to read you guys.
Congrats
hi..
The EA is good ...but having some error when to move to break even.
kindly have a look
Hello
This error should not prevent you from working with the EA, if you insert into the code a series of tests so as not to see the error message the EA still will not perform the modification order,the only thing you get is not to see the error message.
It may be that if you increase the values of:"PIPSTOMOVESL" & ''WHENTOMOVETOBE'' then you will not get the error message.
In the configuration of MT4 you get two example robots EAs(" Moving Average" & "MACD Sample") that work the same way and demonstrate the same instruction orders, you choose whether to work with the robots EAs or not at your discretion.
An error message does not necessarily alert you to an error in the robot EA code.
For example it may be that the robot EA sends a request to the broker for prices of tp \sl that the broker does not confirm , that is considered an error.
Before you upload a robot EA to a "CodeBase" site, a test confirms that the robot EA works reasonably, otherwise it is not possible to upload aN EA to the website.
If you insist and do not want to see errors you can use the function:
Hello EA Creator,
I have sent you a private message. Please kindly read and reply.
Thanks.
Important message
A Forex Group has taken from the site this EA,
sold it and Still selling it to people for $ 1000! usd
A nervous customer told me that the code is the same And he paid $ 1,000 usd
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BiC1-Tv9W0&t=1s
hi friends during back test time all my orders closed only in negative only.please help me.which settings i need to change
Thanks for your comment,
There was indeed a problem with the strategy,
I've made a number of improvements,
You can check it now.
Sir all order closed only in negative.
I sent you two times explanations with video how to perform back test,
You did not perform back test , you only run the standard running with old or default parameters,
The EA was fine in its previous version too,
If you are not willing to strain and learn how to perform back tests after i sent you two times explanations with video I can not help you,
The robot works fine.
It's all up to you to learn or to persist and press the same button over and over again!
***Also:
*Make sure that you are not working with ECN brokers,
*The back test shuld be with"open prices only"
*Set minimum and maximum values as you see on the page,
*Make sure you have enough historical data,
*Set to minimal spread or 10,20...(Perhaps the spread had stopped at a high spread value and you use the "current" option)
*Try to work with GBPUSD .
*Try to shorten the period of time that you perform the test, for example a month back instead of 5 years.
*Make sure you have enough money in the account,
*Make sure that you work with 0.01 lot.
All traders who do not know how to perform back tests have a training video that explains how to perform back tests,
Many people turn to me on the grounds that they performed tests when they actually run the EA with default data,
There is no reason not to perform the back tests correctly when there is a training video !
I'm sure you're not lying and say it does not work when there are good results,
If you need to learn to perform back tests,see the video !
Hi. Thanks for the EA.
Can u add an option like 'Maximum Number of Trade' to the EA?