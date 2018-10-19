How to make work my EA bot in to MT5 demo account CHART? Is it possible?
Antonio Argueta Lorenzo:
Hi there!
Thanks and best regards!
Hi there!
I´ve created a new EA bot on the very nice MT5 Editor. I tsted on demos account withthe super cool Strategy Tester, and did all on a MT5 demo account with 25 000 euro deposit on it. I am doing all perfeft.
Then when I attached my EA on the Chart of the same demo account, I doesn't do nothing. I already allowed Auto Trading feature and is on green.
Please could someone help me? Any clue?
Thanks and best regards!
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Hi there!
I´ve created a new EA bot on the very nice MT5 Editor. I tsted on demos account withthe super cool Strategy Tester, and did all on a MT5 demo account with 25 000 euro deposit on it. I am doing all perfeft.
Then when I attached my EA on the Chart of the same demo account, I doesn't do nothing. I already allowed Auto Trading feature and is on green.
Please could someone help me? Any clue?
Thanks and best regards!