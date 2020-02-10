Experts: ADX EA
Hi,
Thank you for your expert, it seems very good.
I am a little unsure about how exactly to use some settings, and I am hoping you would be able to help.
Say I wanted the following:
to buy if the +DI crosses the -DI from downwards to upwards, when the ADX line is above 25, and
to sell if the +DI crosses the -DI from upwards to downwards, when the ADX line is above 25.
How exactly would I change the settings to achieve that?
Stupid question I know, but I am quite the beginner.
Thanks
Hi,
Thank you for your expert, it seems very good.
I am a little unsure about how exactly to use some settings, and I am hoping you would be able to help.
Say I wanted the following:
to buy if the +DI crosses the -DI from downwards to upwards, when the ADX line is above 25, and
to sell if the +DI crosses the -DI from upwards to downwards, when the ADX line is above 25.
How exactly would I change the settings to achieve that?
Stupid question I know, but I am quite the beginner.
Thanks
Hello
Parameters:
- Enable Breakout Strategies= false .
- Set the Breakout Level=(values: 1-100).
- Use +DI/-DI Trend Filter=open only buy/sell orders if cross(values:true/false).
- Minimum.difference.+DI.-DI= Min Price difference between+DI.-DI(values: 1-100).
- Enable Cross Strategies= true .
- Min_Level_Of_Main_Line=25.
- Main_Line_Sloping_Upwards= false .
- Confirm_Cross_On_Breakout= true .
HELLO HOW can i set this Ea to only buy if the +DI crosses the -DI from downwards to upwards
AND to sell if the +DI crosses the -DI from upwards to downwards WITH TRAILING STOP INCLUDED
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ADX EA:
ADX EA trades with ADX indicator strategies.
Author: Aharon Tzadik