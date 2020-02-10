Experts: ADX EA

New comment
 

ADX EA:

ADX EA trades with ADX indicator strategies.

ADX EA

Author: Aharon Tzadik

Adx EA
Adx EA
  • www.mql5.com
Adx EA trades with ADX indicator strategies has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works on all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ. But a one-time function with a smaller value than the subsequent  to lock minimal profit and avoid loss if the price goes against you. This EA trades only with the price of open candle! Trade volume of a...
 

Hi,

Thank you for your expert, it seems very good.


I am a little unsure about how exactly to use some settings, and I am hoping you would be able to help.

Say I wanted the following:

to buy if the +DI crosses the -DI from downwards to upwards, when the ADX line is above 25, and

to sell if the +DI crosses the -DI from upwards to downwards, when the ADX line is above 25.


How exactly would I change the settings to achieve that?

Stupid question I know, but I am quite the beginner.

Thanks

 
bentekkers:

Hi,

Thank you for your expert, it seems very good.


I am a little unsure about how exactly to use some settings, and I am hoping you would be able to help.

Say I wanted the following:

to buy if the +DI crosses the -DI from downwards to upwards, when the ADX line is above 25, and

to sell if the +DI crosses the -DI from upwards to downwards, when the ADX line is above 25.


How exactly would I change the settings to achieve that?

Stupid question I know, but I am quite the beginner.

Thanks

Hello

Parameters:

  • Enable Breakout Strategiesfalse .
  • Set the Breakout Level=(values: 1-100).
  • Use +DI/-DI Trend Filter=open only buy/sell orders if cross(values:true/false).
  • Minimum.difference.+DI.-DI= Min Price difference between+DI.-DI(values: 1-100).
  • Enable Cross Strategiestrue .
  • Min_Level_Of_Main_Line=25.
  • Main_Line_Sloping_Upwards= false .
  • Confirm_Cross_On_Breakouttrue .
ADX
[Deleted]  
Thank you Aharon Tzadik for you all your generous EA ideas, much appreciation from New Zealand  :)
 

HELLO HOW can i set this Ea to only buy  if the +DI crosses the -DI from downwards to upwards

AND to sell if the +DI crosses the -DI from upwards to downwards WITH TRAILING STOP INCLUDED

 
errors compiling . i think because of no include liberaries
New comment