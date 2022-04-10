Experts: VR---SETKA=2=01032012 - page 4

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[Deleted]  

Is anyone still using this EA, if so what time frames & pairs - can you add hour settings?

Thanks

[Deleted]  
arieldutchess:

Is anyone still using this EA, if so what time frames & pairs - can you add hour settings?

Thanks


is a simple version, full version online www.trading-go.ru
[Deleted]  

Hi there,

I tried this one several times, It always go fine all the way to the end of the time period you put and then it fails.

do you all have the same experience?

[Deleted]  
Angelsoulll:

Hi there,

I tried this one several times, It always go fine all the way to the end of the time period you put and then it fails.

do you all have the same experience?


This EA is on martingale system which eventually will fail on breakout.
[Deleted]  
RS1:
Angelsoulll:

Hi there,

I tried this one several times, It always go fine all the way to the end of the time period you put and then it fails.

do you all have the same experience?


This EA is on martingale system which eventually will fail on breakout.

show at least one adviser who does not drain??
[Deleted]  
VOLDEMAR:
RS1:
Angelsoulll:

Hi there,

I tried this one several times, It always go fine all the way to the end of the time period you put and then it fails.

do you all have the same experience?


This EA is on martingale system which eventually will fail on breakout.

show at least one adviser who does not drain??

Can you modify the code with stop loss, money management and also dont burst the account?


[Deleted]  
Checking is a new version when admins check can be downloaded VR --- SETKA --- 3. The truth is it has 16 days
[Deleted]  

http://codebase.mql4.com/ru/code/10789

VR---SETKA-3

[Deleted]  
I think EA is very good. but there are weaknesses that need large capital.
but if EA is given a trailing stop and stop loss EA I think this will be better. Can you create one for me for account 5digit?
whether EA can provide alerts to email if we take the trade?
[Deleted]  
I think this EA is very good. but there are weaknesses that need large capital.
but if this EA is given a trailing stop and stop loss EA I think this will be better. Can you create one for me?
whether EA can provide alerts to email if we take the trade?
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