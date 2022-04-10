Experts: VR---SETKA=2=01032012 - page 3

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Strategy tester:

Hello Voldemar,

I use VR --- System № 232 for backtesting, but there are no trades! Any idea?

[Deleted]  
Meta1:

Strategy tester:

Hello Voldemar,

I use VR --- System № 232 for backtesting, but there are no trades! Any idea?


Check lots!
Works for me. https://www.youtube.com/embed/emizyQVWc18
Problems may be due to the terminal
 

Hello Voldemar,

please tell me what is the secret behind Correlyciya ?

Thanks

Best regards

[Deleted]  
Meta1:

Hello Voldemar,

please tell me what is the secret behind Correlyciya ?

Thanks

Best regards


(бай = - 2usd) +(бай = - 2usd) +(бай = - 2usd) +(бай = - 2usd)+(бай=-2usd) +( бай = +10usd)===== 0 usd
что бы иметь прибыль 0 usd + Correlyciya

тейк профит всех бай равен 0 плюс Correlyciya что бы иметь минимальную прибыль ..... при неправлином ходе ....

(buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy =-2usd) + (buy = +10 usd) ===== 0 usd
that would have a profit of 0 usd + Correlyciya

take profit of the buy is 0 plus Correlyciya that would have a minimum income ..... whennepravlinom course ....

 
VOLDEMAR:
Meta1:

Hello Voldemar,

please tell me what is the secret behind Correlyciya ?

Thanks

Best regards


(бай = - 2usd) +(бай = - 2usd) +(бай = - 2usd) +(бай = - 2usd)+(бай=-2usd) +( бай = +10usd)===== 0 usd
что бы иметь прибыль 0 usd + Correlyciya

тейк профит всех бай равен 0 плюс Correlyciya что бы иметь минимальную прибыль ..... при неправлином ходе ....

(buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy =-2usd) + (buy = +10 usd) ===== 0 usd
that would have a profit of 0 usd + Correlyciya

take profit of the buy is 0 plus Correlyciya that would have a minimum income ..... whennepravlinom course ....


Hello Voldemar,

thanks for your answer and patience !

 
VOLDEMAR:
Meta1:

Strategy tester:

Hello Voldemar,

I use VR --- System № 232 for backtesting, but there are no trades! Any idea?


Check lots!
Works for me. https://www.youtube.com/embed/emizyQVWc18
Problems may be due to the terminal


Hello Voldemar,

do I need a special key for VR --- System № 232 ?

or is default o.k.?

[Deleted]  
Meta1:
VOLDEMAR:
Meta1:

Hello Voldemar,

please tell me what is the secret behind Correlyciya ?

Thanks

Best regards


(бай = - 2usd) +(бай = - 2usd) +(бай = - 2usd) +(бай = - 2usd)+(бай=-2usd) +( бай = +10usd)===== 0 usd
что бы иметь прибыль 0 usd + Correlyciya

тейк профит всех бай равен 0 плюс Correlyciya что бы иметь минимальную прибыль ..... при неправлином ходе ....

(buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy =-2usd) + (buy = +10 usd) ===== 0 usd
that would have a profit of 0 usd + Correlyciya

take profit of the buy is 0 plus Correlyciya that would have a minimum income ..... whennepravlinom course ....


Hello Voldemar,

thanks for your answer and patience !

[Deleted]  
Meta1:
VOLDEMAR:
Meta1:

Hello Voldemar,

please tell me what is the secret behind Correlyciya ?

Thanks

Best regards


(бай = - 2usd) +(бай = - 2usd) +(бай = - 2usd) +(бай = - 2usd)+(бай=-2usd) +( бай = +10usd)===== 0 usd
что бы иметь прибыль 0 usd + Correlyciya

тейк профит всех бай равен 0 плюс Correlyciya что бы иметь минимальную прибыль ..... при неправлином ходе ....

(buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy =-2usd) + (buy = +10 usd) ===== 0 usd
that would have a profit of 0 usd + Correlyciya

take profit of the buy is 0 plus Correlyciya that would have a minimum income ..... whennepravlinom course ....


Hello Voldemar,

thanks for your answer and patience !


I'm glad to help you
[Deleted]  
Meta1:
VOLDEMAR:
Meta1:

Strategy tester:

Hello Voldemar,

I use VR --- System № 232 for backtesting, but there are no trades! Any idea?


Check lots!
Works for me. https://www.youtube.com/embed/emizyQVWc18
Problems may be due to the terminal


Hello Voldemar,

do I need a special key for VR --- System № 232 ?

or is default o.k.?


email me at skype: voldemar227
[Deleted]  

Hi, what does Correlyciya mean and what's the best timeframe to use with this EA on small account?

Thanks,

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