Experts: VR---SETKA=2=01032012 - page 3
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Strategy tester:
Hello Voldemar,
I use VR --- System № 232 for backtesting, but there are no trades! Any idea?
Strategy tester:
Hello Voldemar,
I use VR --- System № 232 for backtesting, but there are no trades! Any idea?
Check lots!
Works for me. https://www.youtube.com/embed/emizyQVWc18
Problems may be due to the terminal
Hello Voldemar,
please tell me what is the secret behind Correlyciya ?
Thanks
Best regards
Hello Voldemar,
please tell me what is the secret behind Correlyciya ?
Thanks
Best regards
тейк профит всех бай равен 0 плюс Correlyciya что бы иметь минимальную прибыль ..... при неправлином ходе ....(buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy =-2usd) + (buy = +10 usd) ===== 0 usd
that would have a profit of 0 usd + Correlyciya
take profit of the buy is 0 plus Correlyciya that would have a minimum income ..... whennepravlinom course ....
Hello Voldemar,
please tell me what is the secret behind Correlyciya ?
Thanks
Best regards
тейк профит всех бай равен 0 плюс Correlyciya что бы иметь минимальную прибыль ..... при неправлином ходе ....(buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy =-2usd) + (buy = +10 usd) ===== 0 usd
that would have a profit of 0 usd + Correlyciya
take profit of the buy is 0 plus Correlyciya that would have a minimum income ..... whennepravlinom course ....
Hello Voldemar,
thanks for your answer and patience !
Strategy tester:
Hello Voldemar,
I use VR --- System № 232 for backtesting, but there are no trades! Any idea?
Check lots!
Works for me. https://www.youtube.com/embed/emizyQVWc18
Problems may be due to the terminal
Hello Voldemar,
do I need a special key for VR --- System № 232 ?
or is default o.k.?
Hello Voldemar,
please tell me what is the secret behind Correlyciya ?
Thanks
Best regards
тейк профит всех бай равен 0 плюс Correlyciya что бы иметь минимальную прибыль ..... при неправлином ходе ....(buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy =-2usd) + (buy = +10 usd) ===== 0 usd
that would have a profit of 0 usd + Correlyciya
take profit of the buy is 0 plus Correlyciya that would have a minimum income ..... whennepravlinom course ....
Hello Voldemar,
thanks for your answer and patience !
Hello Voldemar,
please tell me what is the secret behind Correlyciya ?
Thanks
Best regards
тейк профит всех бай равен 0 плюс Correlyciya что бы иметь минимальную прибыль ..... при неправлином ходе ....(buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy = - 2usd) + (buy =-2usd) + (buy = +10 usd) ===== 0 usd
that would have a profit of 0 usd + Correlyciya
take profit of the buy is 0 plus Correlyciya that would have a minimum income ..... whennepravlinom course ....
Hello Voldemar,
thanks for your answer and patience !
I'm glad to help you
Strategy tester:
Hello Voldemar,
I use VR --- System № 232 for backtesting, but there are no trades! Any idea?
Check lots!
Works for me. https://www.youtube.com/embed/emizyQVWc18
Problems may be due to the terminal
Hello Voldemar,
do I need a special key for VR --- System № 232 ?
or is default o.k.?
email me at skype: voldemar227
Hi, what does Correlyciya mean and what's the best timeframe to use with this EA on small account?
Thanks,