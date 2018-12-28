Experts: 15 MINUTE SCALPER
is it best to use the default setting on 15 min and the 5 min scalper?
15 MINUTES SCALPER EA works best on 15 minute time frame EUR/USD .
can i just run it on the default input settings ? i presume those are the best/ thanks mitch
The results are correct only for a short period of time. If you do not perform a back test, you will delete your account.
Why is it not working in my mt4?
Hello
You sent me the same message to several EAs that I published, you notice that there is something wrong on your platform or you are doing something wrong,
Troubleshooting: Try to delete and reload the platform, if it is not working try another platform, make sure it is not an ECN broker,
Maybe you are not uploading the EA to the correct file:
On the MQL4 platform go to file- Open Data Folder-MQL4-Experts-copy & paste the file.
- www.mql5.com
Hello
1.Yesterday I upgraded
Download the file again
All functions work in perfect harmony
Your problem is that most of the time the function "movetobreakeven"
Works before trailingstop function and closes the orders,
But both work together.
2.Read this:
- If "MaximumRisk =0" then "Lot=constant" . Set "MaximumRisk =0" and use any lotsize that you want.
Yes.
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15 MINUTE SCALPER:
15 MINUTES SCALPER EA trades with Stochastic & Parabolic indicators ,works best on 15 minute time frame EUR/USD .
Author: Aharon Tzadik