Experts: 15 MINUTE SCALPER

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15 MINUTE SCALPER:

15 MINUTES SCALPER EA trades with Stochastic & Parabolic indicators ,works best on 15 minute time frame EUR/USD .

15 MINUTE SCALPER

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 
is it best to use the default setting on 15 min and the 5 min scalper?
 
mitchbuck:
is it best to use the default setting on 15 min and the 5 min scalper?

15 MINUTES SCALPER EA works best on 15 minute time frame EUR/USD .

 
can i just run it on the default input settings ? i presume those are the best/ thanks mitch
 
mitchbuck:
can i just run it on the default input settings ? i presume those are the best/ thanks mitch

The results are correct only for a short period of time. If you do not perform a back  test, you will delete your account.

 
Why is it not working in my mt4?
 
Bikill:
Why is it not working in my mt4?

Hello

You sent me the same message to several EAs that I published, you notice that there is something wrong on your platform or you are doing something wrong,

Troubleshooting: Try to delete and reload the platform, if it is not working try another platform, make sure it is not an ECN broker,

Maybe you are not uploading the EA to the correct file:

On the MQL4 platform go to file- Open Data Folder-MQL4-Experts-copy & paste the file.

 
hello, your 15 minute scalper that you have posted(https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22829), 2 questions/ comments-- 1. when i place the bot settings of no loss i set tp change at 10 pips and set sl to 5 pips and that works perfectly but then i also have a trailing stop set of 30 pips but the tailing stop never moves after the never lose is set to true.... is there a fix to this.....2. changed open lots to .05 and it still opens ,01 lots 
15 Minute Scalper
15 Minute Scalper
  • www.mql5.com
15 Minute Scalper EA  trades with Stochastic & Parabolic indicators has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit,works best on 15 minute time frame EUR/USD and stocks NASDAQ. But a one-time function with a smaller value than the subsequent  to lock minimal profit and avoid loss if the price goes against you. This EA trades only with the price of open...
 
alicharania:

Hello

1.Yesterday I upgraded

 Download the file again

 All functions work in perfect harmony

 Your problem is that most of the time the function "movetobreakeven"

 Works before trailingstop function and closes the orders,

 But both work together.

2.Read this:

  • If "MaximumRisk =0" then "Lot=constant"  .        Set "MaximumRisk =0" and use any lotsize that you want.
 

is it the backtest you run from sept 2017 - august 2018??

20% profit in about year period ?

 
Seghi Hasri:

Yes.

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