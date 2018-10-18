Uploading EA to the market
David Perk: Hello Im facing the problems to upload the EA to the market here is the message Im receiving. Could anyone help please?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Calling Zigzag indicator from inside a product but fail in the recent product test
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.10.17 14:17You are supposed to embed any custom indicators you wish to use and not depend on the "environment"! See the resources documentation.
David Perk:
Hello Im facing the problems to upload the EA to the market here is the message Im receiving. Could anyone help please?
You have to include the requested indicator as a resource to your EA.
Here is a link with further information https://docs.mql4.com/runtime/resources
Resources - MQL4 programs - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
//| Calls standard OrderSend() and plays a sound | The example shows how to play sounds from files 'Ok.wav' and 'timeout.wav', which are included into the standard terminal package. These files are located in the folder is a folder, from which the MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal is started. The location of the terminal...
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Hello Im facing the problems to upload the EA to the market here is the message Im receiving. Could anyone help please?