Uploading EA to the market

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Hello Im facing the problems to upload the EA to the market here is the message Im receiving. Could anyone help please?



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David Perk: Hello Im facing the problems to upload the EA to the market here is the message Im receiving. Could anyone help please?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Calling Zigzag indicator from inside a product but fail in the recent product test

Fernando Carreiro, 2018.10.17 14:17

You are supposed to embed any custom indicators you wish to use and not depend on the "environment"! See the resources documentation.
 
David Perk:

Hello Im facing the problems to upload the EA to the market here is the message Im receiving. Could anyone help please?



You have to include the requested indicator as a resource to your EA.

Here is a link with further information https://docs.mql4.com/runtime/resources

Resources - MQL4 programs - MQL4 Reference
Resources - MQL4 programs - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
//| Calls standard OrderSend() and plays a sound                     | The example shows how to play sounds from files 'Ok.wav' and 'timeout.wav', which are included into the standard terminal package. These files are located in the folder is a folder, from which the MetaTrader 4 Client Terminal is started. The location of the terminal...
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