Bug: mt5 strategy tester not drawing correctly in latest update
I can confirm that this is also happening in windows.
I have the same problem with build 1912 on Windows 10. See attached pictures. There is the same indicator on the charts (both are EURJPY H1). The first one is a terminal chart and the second is a tester chart. It was used the same input parameters but output is totally different. I wanted to report as a bug but Metaquotes doesn't allow reporting. Why they release beta version if they don't want us to report bugs?
The most frustrating part is that its not possible to specify the version you want to use. They FORCE you to update the software when the new version is not properly vetted. No QA?
eThorson:This build (1912) is a beta version. MQ force you to update beta versions only if
The most frustrating part is that its not possible to specify the version you want to use. They FORCE you to update the software when the new version is not properly vetted. No QA?
The most frustrating part is that its not possible to specify the version you want to use. They FORCE you to update the software when the new version is not properly vetted. No QA?
you use Metaquotes demo server. If you don't want to be their beta tester you have to stop using their demo account.
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Mt5 just updated automatically and since i have not been able to see my bollinger bands drawn correctly. Im using build 1912 in wine on ubuntu.
If i attach them to a normal chart in the terminal they show up fine. If i use them from with in an EA in the strategy tester they do not draw properly (although they used to).
As you can see in the attached snapshot the lines start to overlap. These are 2 iBands indicators with an stdDev of 1 and 3. The code i used to test is as follows:
int asd;
int asd2;
int OnInit()
{
asd = iBands(NULL,0,10,0,1.0,PRICE_CLOSE);
asd2 = iBands(NULL,0,10,0,3.0,PRICE_CLOSE);
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
IndicatorRelease(asd);
IndicatorRelease(asd2);
}
void OnTick()
{
return;
}
Am i overlooking something or is this a bug?