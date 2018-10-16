MetaEditor MQL4

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Hi, i'm using MQL4 for a customer. 
I saw that it is possible to compile with the cloud protector in the editor.
My question is simple, does it work with MQL4?
I ask why it is written "Compile with MQL5 cloud protector" even though I have downloaded Metatrader 4.
[Deleted]  
wojtek96:
Hi, i'm using MQL4 for a customer. 
I saw that it is possible to compile with the cloud protector in the editor.
My question is simple, does it work with MQL4?
I ask why it is written "Compile with MQL5 cloud protector" even though I have downloaded Metatrader 4.

It is just the name given because that is the name of the Website (MQL5). Instead of asking why not just try it and see if it works? It would have been much faster then posting this message and you would have had a result in seconds ...


 
Fernando Carreiro:

It is just the name given because that is the name of the Website (MQL5). Instead of asking why not just try it and see if it works? It would have been much faster then posting this message and you would have had a result in seconds ...


Thanks for the reply. I had already tried. I just wanted a confirmation from someone who works with mql
 
So it was discussed in another thread that MQL4 is encrypted bytecode, and each "compilation" results in different encryption. So what exactly does uploading it do?
[Deleted]  
nicholi shen: So it was discussed in another thread that MQL4 is encrypted bytecode, and each "compilation" results in different encryption. So what exactly does uploading it do?

It just adds an extra level of encryption/protection in the same way as the Market products have an extra layer of protection.

MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programs

MQL5 Cloud Protector is an online service that proves advanced protection for MQL-programs.

Executable files EX4/EX5 are reliably protected from decompilation. MQL5 Cloud Protector provides an advanced protection level for your applications. A similar method is used in the largest store of trading applications MetaTrader Market, where the EX4/EX5 product files submitted by sellers are additionally compiled to native code. The only difference of MQL5 Cloud Protector from the mechanism used in the Market, is that the file is not linked to the user's computer. It can be run on any computer similar to common EX4/EX5 files.

How it works

MQL5 Cloud Protector is a secure service. Additional protection is only applied to a compiled file. The source code is not passed to the service. First, the program code is compiled into an EX4/EX5 file on the user's computer. Further on, the executable part of the file is sent to the service via a secure connection. The service encrypts the file using modern asymmetric algorithms and signs it using a unique private key.

How to protect your program

In order to apply advanced protection to your executable file, open the project or the main source file of your MQL5 program and execute the MQL5 Cloud Protector MQL5 Cloud Protector command from the Tools menu:

Protecting a program via MQL5 Cloud Protector

The resulting executable file will be created in the same directory, where the project/the main source MQ5 file is located. The path to the file will be additionally specified in the compilation log.

MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programs - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
MQL5 Cloud Protector: Advanced protection for programs - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Executable files EX4/EX5 are reliably protected from decompilation. MQL5 Cloud Protector provides an advanced protection level for your applications. A similar method is used in the largest store of trading applications MetaTrader Market, where the EX4/EX5 product files submitted by sellers are additionally compiled to native code. The only...
 
I'm skeptical. 
[Deleted]  
nicholi shen: I'm skeptical. 

I did a small test (see attached ZIP archive) and it looks like the "protected" version no longer is able to show the MQL properties outside of MetaTrader in the Windows Explorer and it also lost its Icon. It is also slightly smaller in size.

Files:
Doteki_Heikin_Ashi.zip  28 kb
 
Fernando Carreiro:

I did a small test (see attached ZIP archive) and it looks like the "protected" version no longer is able to show the MQL properties outside of MetaTrader in the Windows Explorer and it also lost its Icon. It is also slightly smaller in size.

thanks

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