my platform update 1910

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my platform update 1910

But it seems to be a problem

fail: optmize and backtest without visulation

 
Which platform? mt4 or mt5?
 
This is beta build - look at this thread: MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5 

MQ is collecting some possible issues on the thread (and on this rus thread) to be fixed on the normal build.
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5
  • 2018.10.12
  • www.mql5.com
The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform is to be released on October 14, 2018...
 
anna.serea:
Which platform? mt4 or mt5?
Mt5
 
Sergey Golubev:
This is beta build - look at this thread: MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5 

MQ is collecting some possible issues on the thread (and on this rus thread) to be fixed on the normal build.
thanks.
 

I checked now: I backtested EA (this EA) with every tick based on real ticks, and without visualization but visualization chart was opened anyway, and backtesting was fine:


Files:
scalp_net_m1.zip  52 kb
 
Hi, have you programmed anything new recently ? 
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