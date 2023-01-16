my platform update 1910
Which platform? mt4 or mt5?
This is beta build - look at this thread: MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5
MQ is collecting some possible issues on the thread (and on this rus thread) to be fixed on the normal build.
MQ is collecting some possible issues on the thread (and on this rus thread) to be fixed on the normal build.
MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5
- 2018.10.12
- www.mql5.com
The beta version of the updated MetaTrader 5 platform is to be released on October 14, 2018...
anna.serea:Mt5
Which platform? mt4 or mt5?
Which platform? mt4 or mt5?
Sergey Golubev:thanks.
This is beta build - look at this thread: MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5
MQ is collecting some possible issues on the thread (and on this rus thread) to be fixed on the normal build.
This is beta build - look at this thread: MetaTrader 5 Platform Beta Build 1910: Unbound drag-and-drop of charts and .Net libraries in MQL5
MQ is collecting some possible issues on the thread (and on this rus thread) to be fixed on the normal build.
I checked now: I backtested EA (this EA) with every tick based on real ticks, and without visualization but visualization chart was opened anyway, and backtesting was fine:
Files:
scalp_net_m1.zip 52 kb
Hi, have you programmed anything new recently ?
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my platform update 1910
But it seems to be a problem
fail: optmize and backtest without visulation